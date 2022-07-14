It has not been our habit to support pay raises for our elected representatives. They knew what the job paid when they ran for office, and those are the conditions they accepted when they offered themselves for public service.
But there is a limit beyond which our local political leaders might feel unappreciated by their compensation.
The city enacted a property tax increase and increased sewer and water charges for the fiscal year that began July 1, enabling city employees to enjoy a pay raise. Neither aldermen nor the mayor were included on the list for raises.
Kingsport aldermen attend work sessions each first and third Monday of the month and regular business meetings the first and third Tuesday of each month. That’s four meetings a month, or 48 per year. Meetings may last for hours, but for the sake of simplicity, let’s use an average meeting time of two hours. That’s a conservative estimate of 96 hours per year in meeting time.
Aldermen have homework. Getting ready for those meetings takes time and preparation. Aldermen are given meeting packets in advance so that they may study and consider their positions on various issues on the agenda. We’ll give them an hour — probably also conservative — for meeting preparation. That’s 48 hours in prep time.
And aldermen are always representing the city, and we often see them at groundbreakings, parades and other such public events. Especially when there’s a hot issue in town, aldermen may be besieged with personal communications, so they probably deal with the public at least a few hours per week. We’ll go way on the conservative side here and say that’s another 104 hours.
Add that all up and the typical commitment for a city aldermen is roughly 250 hours a year. We can’t repeat this enough — that’s well on the conservative side. We know that for some of them their commitment is probably double that, if not more. Aldermen receive $2,400 a year. And so if we go with our low-side numbers, we pay our aldermen under $10 per hour.
The mayor fares little better. He’s always on call for any and every event and gets most of the heat for whatever incurs public disfavor. We have observed that being mayor of Kingsport is just about a full-time job. For that commitment we pay the mayor about $58 a week, or $3,000 a year. (It’s worth noting that Mayor Pat Shull doesn’t even keep his compensation; he donates every penny.)
All that said, we ask you, dear reader: Do Kingsport’s aldermen and mayor deserve a raise? Let us know what you think. Write to us at letters@timesnews.net.