Disney announced recently it will close 30% of its stores in North America among continuing economic impacts from the pandemic, which has shut down hundreds of thousands of businesses. Some estimates indicate that about 60% of them will not reopen.
On the other hand, more than 4 million new businesses were created in the U.S. in the past 12 months, according to the Financial Times, and if you read our Progress Edition of March 7, you learned that more than a dozen of them were in downtown Kingsport.
They included America’s Empanadas, Downtown Plant Bar, Witz End, OMG Mini Golf, Sugar High Kitchen, Sports Mill, The Dug Out, Rooted Salon, Gravity Salon, Jessica Paige Aesthetics, Aesthetics by Tay, Blue Collar Barber Shop, Little Shop of Feathers, The Laboratory and the Red Door Agency. That meant new jobs and new growth, as well as new housing. There are now some 491 housing units downtown.
Private investment in downtown totaled more than $2.9 million last year including new construction and improvements. And about $3.2 million in public investment went into infrastructure, improvements to public spaces, and other projects in 2020. Downtown Kingsport Association Director Robin Cleary said the DKA “provided downtown Kingsport businesses with information on and access to applying for multiple funding sources as well as regional and state grant programs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Lots of other projects and activities took place downtown last year. The Main Street Alleyway project, in partnership with the DKA and Kingsport Cultural Arts, was completed. The project took on a life of its own, with more than 20 murals now located throughout downtown Kingsport and more to come. Despite the pandemic, the Fourth of July Drive-In Fireworks Extravaganza, sponsored by the DKA and Visit Kingsport, was held with fireworks being shot from two locations simultaneously to expand the viewing area and encourage social distancing.
And of course, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce worked hard all year supporting Kingsport’s greater business community. When Brian and Jessica Bishop started their bagel shop on Wilcox Drive in January 2020, they were filled with excitement of fulfilling a dream of owning and operating their own small business. Then came the pandemic. “As our renovation was taking place it became clear that the world was changing in significant ways which none of us could have predicted,” said Brian Bishop. “By the time we opened ... more established eateries were going out of business in batches. We knew we were in deep trouble.”
They turned to the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce for help and got it. “There are countless ways in which the decision to engage the chamber has helped us to survive and grow during this time,” Brian Bishop noted.
Through all of its many award-winning programs, marketing opportunities, networking functions, economic development endeavors and community/business connections, the chamber has championed business interests, and 2020 was “a brutal year and businesses — especially small businesses and their employees — were hit very hard,” President and CEO Miles Burdine said.
The chamber’s KOSBE program served 338 distinct clients, directly enabled 62 loans forming $4.6 million in capital infusion, created 32 jobs, retained 295 jobs, started three new businesses, and held 39 virtual training events with more than 2,500 attendees.
“From fine-tuning our business plan to helping find advisers specific to my business needs, they have never failed to find an answer to any problem I have presented,” Brian Bishop said. “I am profoundly grateful for the Kingsport Chamber’s help and partnership.”
It was the toughest year the DKA and chamber have faced, and they came through with flying colors for the entire community. We couldn’t begin to make do without them.