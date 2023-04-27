tri cities airport logo
Another economic shot in the arm is in the works due to the region’s joint economic partnership in the form of a direct flight from Tri-Cities Airport to a new destination, most likely Chicago, America’s third-largest city.

For the average Tri-Cities resident, a nonstop flight to Chicago may hold little interest. But local businesses and developers are excited about the possibility because direct flights between cities stimulate new business opportunities and are an effective way of generating new investment.

