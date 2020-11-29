Everybody wins in a proposed $18 million residential development in West Kingsport. There’s much to be excited about:
• The project would deliver 90 new homes at a time when Kingsport is desperate for housing.
• Prices would be in an attractive range of $215,000 to $265,000.
• It would redevelop a blighted area, the former Stonegate Plaza, which has sat empty for nearly two decades after Walmart relocated.
• It would eliminate a large area of dilapidated asphalt that is a neighborhood eyesore and safety hazard.
• It would provide stability in a high-crime area.
• It would create nearly 200 new jobs representing an economic impact of more than $12 million.
• It may breathe new life into nearby Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, which is scheduled for closure.
• It will provide stimulus for new goods and services investment in West Kingsport.
• It will assist businesses in recruiting new employees, who will both work and live in the city and county.
• It will create new city and county tax base.
• It is a large step forward from the turmoil and economic distress of the pandemic.
Stonegate Plaza is located off Highway 11-W just before Interstate 26. The project, as proposed, will add approximately 76 single-family homes and 14 townhomes. The single-family residences will be between 1,800 and 2,800 square feet and contain at least three bedrooms and two baths. The townhomes will be of similar size and have similar amenities.
Redevelopment of the site depends on approval by the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Sullivan County Commission of tax increment financing (TIF) for the project, which is being called West Gate. TIF subsidizes investments by refunding or diverting a portion of taxes to help finance the development. Usually, TIF helps to pay for infrastructure improvements in the area near a new development, costs often seen as prohibitive by developers.
The Stonegate Plaza Redevelopment District was designated as such by the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority in 2002. The district originally contained a shopping center anchored by a Walmart, which vacated the property prior to 2002. That portion of the shopping center has remained vacant since.
Developer Landstar Partners LLC will install infrastructure and sell the residential lots to a builder. The redevelopment project would result in a total estimated assessed value for property within the project area of $4,714,525, providing estimated annual city taxes of $97,321 and county taxes of $121,163.
It has taken nearly 20 years to attract a developer to clean up and market this area. The sooner the city and county approve the TIF package, the sooner work can begin.