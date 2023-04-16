Dr. Phil Wenk, left, presents a ceremonial check for $250,000 to Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt during a press conference on Friday. The money will be used to purchase equipment for a planned dental clinic, which will eventually become a full-fledged dental school.
Another large step has been taken to advance the Kingsport College of Dentistry, one which demonstrates anew the value of partnerships from major regional employers who support economic advancement.
One of Tennessee’s largest dental health insurers is donating $250,000 for a planned dental clinic in Kingsport. Delta Dental is making the first contribution toward funding the clinic by purchasing equipment, said Dr. Phil Wenk, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee.
The University of Tennessee “will help us buy that. This is our first down payment, and we’re going to help you all,” Wenk said.
The clinic will occupy a location on West Sevier Avenue and be initially staffed by residents from Ballad Health and students from UT and East Tennessee State.
It will be called the Kingsport Dental Clinic of the Appalachian Highlands, and it is being made possible via a public-private partnership that includes UT, ETSU, Eastman Chemical Co., Ballad Health and the city of Kingsport. The long-term plan is that it will become a full-fledged college of dentistry.
In announcing the donation, Wenk said that such historic partnerships, especially between UT and ETSU, are making the clinic possible.
“Colleges don’t do that,” Wenk noted. “They don’t try to do things together.”
The cooperation between those two, along with commitments from the city, Ballad Health and Eastman, has made for the “perfect” public-private partnership, Wenk said.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the steps taken on the dental school have been part of a 10-year journey to establish it in Kingsport.
“I really think we will look back on this many, many years from now and look at what a great service we will have been able to provide and having this opportunity to be able to serve the folks of our region,” he said.
Mayor Pat Shull said the Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave unanimous approval for the project, and “if there was a vote better than unanimous, we would have done that.”
Shull said the need for dental care in the region is here, and the dental clinic will have a long-term impact.
“This is a textbook example of regional cooperation,” he said. “It will serve the region. Private and public partnerships came together to help our region.”
Dr. Peter Buckley, chancellor of UT’s Health Science Center, said oral health is tied to physical health. He said there is a great need to make sure people stay healthy.
“We’re going to turn that around for the state and for the region,” he said. “This is about a journey, and the journey begins today.”
It shows what can be accomplished when institutions of higher learning come together in rare partnerships, and major employers such as Ballad and Eastman work with local government to get something done that will have regional impact. Once the clinic is established, it will be able to assist in providing services to the entire Tri-Cities region, including Southwest Virginia.