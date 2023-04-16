DSC_5266.JPG

Dr. Phil Wenk, left, presents a ceremonial check for $250,000 to Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt during a press conference on Friday. The money will be used to purchase equipment for a planned dental clinic, which will eventually become a full-fledged dental school.

Another large step has been taken to advance the Kingsport College of Dentistry, one which demonstrates anew the value of partnerships from major regional employers who support economic advancement.

One of Tennessee’s largest dental health insurers is donating $250,000 for a planned dental clinic in Kingsport. Delta Dental is making the first contribution toward funding the clinic by purchasing equipment, said Dr. Phil Wenk, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you