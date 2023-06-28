Former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips is to be commended for guiding Northeast Tennessee Hub (NETNHub) through its first year, despite continued opposition to regional economic growth by shortsighted political leaders.
Phillips, a Kingsport businessman and former state banking commissioner, was the perfect choice for the job in creating the operational structure for NETNHub as launch CEO. He agreed to give the fledgling organization a year, and leaves it on solid ground. NETNHub is now searching for a permanent director.
Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell, who chairs the NETNHub board of directors, said Phillips has a long history of business success and public service and that the organization ”appreciates his willingness to help us get NETNHub up and running. It has been a challenging task, we have learned a lot, and we are optimistic about the role the NETNHub can play in serving the region’s interests going forward.”
NETNHub was created last year as a convener, counselor, facilitator and connector, working with local businesses, chambers, governments and other economic development organizations across the region.
It was funded with more than a million dollars in private investment to grow workforce and spark economic development across the eight-county region through an executive committee of major regional employers, including Eastman Chemical, Bristol Motor Speedway, East Tennessee State University, Bank of Tennessee, and Ballad Health.
Local economic development organizations, including NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, promised support. The Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership — the economic development arm for Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties — merged with NETNHub to begin the process of unifying the region into one voice.
But NETWORKS defaulted and the Sullivan County Commission rejected regionalism, denying any support or funding for NETNHub.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, long a supporter of regional development, declined to get tough with NETWORKS despite that it provides that organization with a third of its operating budget at $450,000 annually and has been doing so for several decades. Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said that, “Competition between our cities and counties for jobs, businesses and other benefits is natural, but there are goals we collectively share as a region and it’s important we are communicating well, working together, and speaking together when appropriate, as we work to grow in smart ways, keep our kids here, and protect our rich heritage and culture.”
NETWORKS CEO Clay Walker admits that NETNHub brings a strong voice to the table in support of regional development, telling the Kingsport BMA recently that NETNHub has strengths in tourism, entrepreneurism and marketing that NETWORKS does not have. He also told the BMA that, “A lot has been said, and I hear it sometimes, that there’s no cooperation and not a lot of, commonly called, ‘getting along.’ Nothing could be further from the truth.” Except perhaps the very organization he represents and NETNHub.