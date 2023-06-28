Dennis Phillips CEO of NETNHub

Dennis Phillips

 NETNHub

Former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips is to be commended for guiding Northeast Tennessee Hub (NETNHub) through its first year, despite continued opposition to regional economic growth by shortsighted political leaders.

Phillips, a Kingsport businessman and former state banking commissioner, was the perfect choice for the job in creating the operational structure for NETNHub as launch CEO. He agreed to give the fledgling organization a year, and leaves it on solid ground. NETNHub is now searching for a permanent director.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you