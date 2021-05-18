As Winston Churchill said, “never, never, never give up.” It took 124 years, but because what is now neighboring Washington County wouldn’t give up, an irreplaceable piece of Tennessee history will return to Northeast Tennessee from whence it came and where it belongs.
It’s a collection of documents recording land transactions in the region including the very first in what would become the state of Tennessee. That first document is an agreement between Watauga and Nolichucky settlement leaders and chiefs of the Cherokee Nation on March 19, 1775.
The collection is called Deed Book A. It does not include the original documents, but it is a copy of transactions between 1775 and 1782, the creation of which was supervised by a Jonesborough resident named Nathan Shipley. It is one half of a larger document collection that includes Deed Book B.
Deed Book A had been stored in Jonesborough for more than half a century when it was sent to Nashville in 1897 as part of the county’s contribution to the Tennessee Centennial and International Exposition. Nashville never sent it back. It was placed in the Tennessee State Library and Archives, and appeals for its return went ignored.
Last year in February, state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and state Sens. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, met with the secretary of state to request the deed book be returned. Every state legislator representing Northeast Tennessee signed a letter to that effect.
The state responded that Deed Book A is state property because at the time it was created, Shipley was a state employee who served as a land commissioner and was acting as such to fulfill requirements of an 1806 state law asking for copies of North Carolina land grants.
Not so, said Washington County Archivist Ned Irwin, who reported that when the copy was made, Shipley was serving as a Washington County justice of the peace and a land surveyor. He also noted Shipley was not appointed land commissioner for Tennessee until 1815, more than eight years after the copies of the land grants were supposed to be filed in Nashville.
At long last, Nashville has agreed that the document is indeed the property of Washington County, and this June 1, which marks the 224th anniversary of statehood, Secretary of State Tre Hargett will hand it over.
But Deed Book A isn’t just Washington County’s property. It may be in the custody of that county, and certainly that’s where it should be archived. But it also belongs to Kingsport and Sullivan County. Hawkins and Greene counties also have claim to it. And so does the rest of the state because when the transactions it records took place, Washington County was part of North Carolina. Established in 1777 nearly 20 years before Tennessee was even a state, it stretched from the mountains to the Mississippi River.
In 1779, North Carolina set the county seat at Jonesborough because it was a central distance from the then existing major areas of settlement on the frontier: the Watauga settlement along the Watauga River to the east (later Carter County); Jacob Brown’s settlement along the Nolichucky River to the southwest (later southern Washington County and eastern Greene County); the North of the Holston settlement (later Sullivan County) to the northeast; and the Carters Valley settlement (later Hawkins County) to the northwest.
Deed Book A belongs to all of us. We should be proud that it has come home.