Wise County School Board member Rosalind McAmis listens to supporters and critics regarding her admission that she was wearing blackface makeup in a 12-year-old photo of her in a Halloween costume as an American Samoan Pittsburgh Steelers player.
Taboos are a class or group’s avoidance of something a majority believe excessively repulsive or offensive. All societies have them. Some are more offensive than others; some may be violated without serious repercussion while others could leave one outcast. In the U.S., it includes wearing blackface.
David Leonard, chair of Washington State University’s Department of Critical Culture, Gender and Race Studies, says blackface is part of a history of dehumanization, of denied citizenship, and of efforts to excuse and justify state violence.
“In many ways, one’s intent is irrelevant,” said Leonard. “The harm, whether it’s harm in terms of eliciting anger, or sadness, or triggering various emotions or causing black people to feel both hyper-visible and invisible at the same time, is there. When someone says, ‘I didn’t mean it that way,’ well, their real question should be not ‘Did I mean it?’ but, ‘Am I causing harm?’ ”
Similar comments were heard when Wise County School Board member Rosalind McAmis admitted she was in blackface with a long black wig in a photo taken 12 years ago. She said it was her Halloween costume of Samoan Pittsburgh Steelers player Troy Palomalu. In a statement on her Facebook page, McAmis complained that critics of the photo were “relentless” and trying to “cancel” her. While saying “I am truly sorry if I offended anyone,” she also dismissed criticism by adding “Sticks and Stones ... Blah, Blah, Blah.”
Several spoke during a public comment period at a school board meeting.
“You set examples,” said Big Stone Gap resident and parent Jessica Mullins Fullen. “You spend so much time with our little babies … that we are meant to trust that you will do no harm, and harm is not just physical. Who and what we value is on full display when choices are made....” Fullen said she wanted her son to know “that we are not costumes just because we are brown.”
Jahlil Jefferson, a student athlete at UVA Wise, said McAmis and Mount Olive Baptist Church welcomed him and other college students to Bible study, time with church families and events to make them feel part of the community. “We all stumble, and we all stumble in many ways,” Jefferson said, adding that he was worried about the community when he first arrived at the college and in Wise County.
“They are altruistic and they are inclusive,” Jefferson said of McAmis and her husband T.J., pastor at Mount Olive and principal at Central High School in Wise. “It reminded me of home, how the community cared and the love would be reciprocated to people they didn’t even know.”
UVA Wise Director of Orientation and Special Programs Stephanie Shell, also a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, supported McAmis.
“Over the past six years I’ve gotten to know Roz McAmis and can personally attest to her care and compassion for others,” Shell said, pointing to McAmis’ gospel outreach to area youth, vacation Bible school and various youth events, local and foreign missionary work and helping establish a local day care at Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Shell summed it up as best anyone could: “She will learn and grow from this situation as we all will.” Every now and then, we need such lessons.