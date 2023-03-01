Wise County School Board - Rosalind McAmis

Wise County School Board member Rosalind McAmis listens to supporters and critics regarding her admission that she was wearing blackface makeup in a 12-year-old photo of her in a Halloween costume as an American Samoan Pittsburgh Steelers player.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

Taboos are a class or group’s avoidance of something a majority believe excessively repulsive or offensive. All societies have them. Some are more offensive than others; some may be violated without serious repercussion while others could leave one outcast. In the U.S., it includes wearing blackface.

David Leonard, chair of Washington State University’s Department of Critical Culture, Gender and Race Studies, says blackface is part of a history of dehumanization, of denied citizenship, and of efforts to excuse and justify state violence.

