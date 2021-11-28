In just five years the Dobyns-Bennett High School Band will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a record that would be the envy of any high school in the nation.
The marching band is a three-time Bands of America Grand National finalist and the 2018 Class AAA national champions, an accomplishment repeated this year. Not only did the band take first place in its class, it finished eighth best band overall. It also came in first for music and visuals.
The D-B band program is among the most respected in the Southeast, and over the decades it has established a reputation for musical excellence and achievement. Organized in 1926, the first band consisted of 45 students. In recent years the program has had an annual enrollment of more than 350 students and performed at major venues including five Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parades, four Tournament of Roses parades and a presidential inaugural parade. The concert bands have appeared at Carnegie Hall.
The roughly 12-minute show it presented at the national competition was named after the Aaron Copland composition “The Promise of Living,” which was performed along with Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” D-B was the lone Tennessee band in the top 12 finishers overall among 99 bands competing and 34 that made the semifinals.
Director of Bands Lafe Cook thanked the band parents as well as the community, corporate sponsors, music staff at D-B, and of course the students for the band’s continued success. He said some band members had to learn to play new instruments, including baritones, because the band lost many baritones to graduation. The show and arrangement were designed for a band that never got to perform last year because of COVID.
Among the 12 finalists, Texas had seven bands, Indiana two, and Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee one each.
Cook and longtime band supporter and retired Eastman Chemical Co. executive David Golden said Kingsport, at about 53,000 residents, was by far the smallest community and least affluent one to be in the finalist lineup.
“The fact that we can stand on the same stage as these other high schools is incredible,” said Golden, who has joined the board of directors for Music for All, the not-for-profit group that operates the Bands of America competitions nationwide that feed into the annual Grand National competition.
Golden said many communities put money into music programs not just to produce winning bands but to lessen drug use and teen pregnancy, as well as improve workforce development, literacy and numeracy. He said music programs do all that and more. Cook said the students learn to work together as a diverse team toward a common goal.
He also said Bands of America officials were so impressed by the D-B show that they had a video made about the band before the finals.
Congratulations band members, parents, instructional staff and supporters for another national title for Kingsport. You do our community proud.