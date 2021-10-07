We’re hearing more about technical education, for instance the proposed Career Technical Education Center at Phipps Bend Industrial Park in Hawkins County. But some folks we talk to don’t quite understand what career and technical education (CTE) is all about.
CTE teaches specific career skills to students in middle and high school and postsecondary institutions. It’s split into what are called 16 career clusters encompassing high-demand careers. They include health, business, sales, finance, information technology, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, government, law, agriculture, human services, construction, training, and audio/visual technology.
According to the website Advance CTE, career and technical education “provides students of all ages with the academic and technical skills, knowledge and training necessary to succeed in future careers. CTE prepares these learners for the world of work by introducing them to workplace competencies, and makes academic content accessible to students by providing it in a hands-on context.”
CTE prepares students to go right to work in fields where workers are immediately needed. Specific jobs would include working in construction, welding, firefighting, police work, cooking, physiology, nursing, veterinary work, computers, software, graphic arts, mechanical engineering, architectural drafting, and business and marketing. CTE is more hands-on training than typical classroom education, and it’s growing rapidly because good-paying jobs are all but guaranteed.
The new CTE facility proposed for Phipps Bend is moving forward. It will serve students and adults across Hawkins County at a site across from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology location in the park. Transfer of the property ownership is contingent on the Hawkins County school system finding funding in the next three years.
Hawkins County Schools CTE Supervisor Brandon Williams said plans should move forward more quickly than that. “We would like to get this project rolling just as quickly as possible.” The roughly 27,000-square-foot project likely will cost between $5 million and $7 million, but certainly should be less than $10 million, Williams said.
Williams and Hawkins Director of Schools Matt Hixson met with the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board recently and gained approval. That followed a vote of approval by the Phipps Bend Joint Venture Board. Other approvals await.
“We’re on about step three of 2,000,” said Williams.
Earlier this year, Hixson and Williams asked the school board to allow them to begin exploring the idea of the new CTE facility offering programs to students from all three high schools in Hawkins County: Volunteer, Cherokee and Clinch.
“We’re not going to shutter our programs at Cherokee or Volunteer,” Williams said. He said elsewhere in the region, the Greene Technology Center houses CTE offerings for Greeneville and Greene County schools. Across the state line in Scott County, students from Gate City, Rye Cove and Twin Springs attend CTE courses at a central facility.
The growing focus on CTE providing career-readiness skills helps fill America’s growing demand for specialized labor while putting students immediately to work in highly profitable careers. We need more of it.