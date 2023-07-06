Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, at lectern, talks about plans to bring a small nuclear power plant to Southwest Virginia. Youngkin was joined by, from left, Virginia House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith, former Virginia Gov. George Allen, Deputy Virginia House Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, state Attorney General Jason Miyares and 4th District Delegate Will Wampler.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s goal to make Southwest Virginia the home of the nation’s first small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) has hit a roadblock in the Virginia legislature.
Meanwhile, the LENOWISCO Planning District has just unveiled a feasibility study by consultants Dominion Engineering Inc. of Reston, identifying seven potential sites.
When that report was announced, a local environmental group — The Clinch Coalition — immediately leveled both barrels and began firing at it, prematurely.
“Small modular reactors and nuclear is a great opportunity,” said Gov. Youngkin during a trip to Southwest Virginia last December. But enabling legislation has stalled.
“The actual SMR bill itself did not get out of conference committee,” said Delegate Israel O’Quinn, who represents Bristol.
“We have a lot of the framework in place,” said O’Quinn. “We expanded the role of the Southwest Virginia Energy and Research Development Authority, so that work can be done through that as well.”
InvestSWVA is a public/private business attraction and marketing campaign for Southwest Virginia launched under the umbrella of the Virginia Tobacco Region. Will Payne, managing partner of Coalfield Strategies LLC and director, InvestSWVA.org, says the area is suitable and ready for SMRs.
“What is exciting about Southwest Virginia, what gives us competitive advantage, is the legacy of energy assets that we have on the ground,” said Payne.
He says SMRs harness thermal energy to generate electrical power, adding the self-contained generation units are small, more economical, safe and modular in nature. But not everyone agrees.
Local environmental group The Clinch Coalition is to be lauded for its mission of protecting the forests, wildlife and watersheds of the Clinch Ranger District of the Jefferson National Forest for present and future generations. But the coalition said the LENOWISCO study was conducted with minimal input from a select group of stakeholders, offered no opportunity for the general public to inform the selection of sites, that the sites were too close to population areas, that the study did not address safety or environmental factors, and that it did not seek input from environmental groups.
What the coalition didn’t say was that because the study was a preliminary step, it collected input only from potential site stakeholders, that as the process continues it will include public participation, and that environmental factors come later, as will questions of safety.
The coalition’s response stated that proposed sites often were a half mile or so from schools, communities, downtown Norton or Red Onion State Prison, information irrelevant to the purpose of this initial study and insinuating that SMRs are unsafe. But we don’t know that. This is new technology, and only three SMRs exist in the world — in Russia, China and India.
Nor did the coalition mention that SMRs can be scaled up or down to meet energy demands, are about a third of the size or standard reactors and can be built much more quickly, can be less expensive and use limited water resources.
There’s much discussion to be done over the next decade as this proposed project moves forward — plenty of time to find answers.