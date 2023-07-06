SWVA nuclear proposal - Glenn Youngkin

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, at lectern, talks about plans to bring a small nuclear power plant to Southwest Virginia. Youngkin was joined by, from left, Virginia House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith, former Virginia Gov. George Allen, Deputy Virginia House Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, state Attorney General Jason Miyares and 4th District Delegate Will Wampler.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s goal to make Southwest Virginia the home of the nation’s first small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) has hit a roadblock in the Virginia legislature.

Meanwhile, the LENOWISCO Planning District has just unveiled a feasibility study by consultants Dominion Engineering Inc. of Reston, identifying seven potential sites.

