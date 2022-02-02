You got your shots and may think it’s none of your business what others do. To a point. And we’ve reached it.
Hospitals here and nationwide are filling up with COVID patients from the fast-spreading omicron variant. Those who got the jab are having an easier time of it. Those who didn’t are crowding out ICU beds until they get better, or die. Less than 15% of those hospitalized in Ballad facilities in this region are vaccinated, which is yet another demonstration of the scientifically proven fact that vaccines remain your best chance, without question, of avoiding hospitalization.
If you follow the obituaries in your newspaper, this one included, you’ve seen too many obituaries of persons who died under age 60 for various reasons, including COVID, whether or not it is identified as the cause of death.
It’s not that we’re out of floor and ICU beds. (But we are close.) It’s much worse than that. We’re out of doctors and nurses and all of the other medical staff that take care of you — with or without COVID — because they’re also sick, or in quarantine.
It’s so bad in this region that Ballad Health has declared a staffing crisis and is calling on employees who are positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic or improving to come back to work. The sick must help treat the sick. It’s not like they can go to someone else for treatment.
As of Jan. 25, 3,343 individuals were hospitalized statewide with COVID, nearly triple the 1,125 patients on Dec. 25. Pediatric patients went from 18 in December to 108. Ballad CEO Alan Levine said more than 800 employees are off the job.
“As a hospital system that has to care for patients that are very sick, there’s a point beyond which it becomes more risky to keep these people at home and not take care of the people that need help, and that’s the point we’re at,” Levine said.
Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency room physician in Nashville, says full hospitals and insufficient staffing results in a dangerous situation and it remains to be seen if hospitals, which are suffering the most severe staffing crisis of the pandemic, will be overwhelmed before the current surge subsides.
And for the first time ever, the American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis. The nation’s blood supply is dangerously low, and the nonprofit blames the pandemic. The organization reported a 34% decline in new donors in 2021. Hospitals need blood for surgeries, transplants, cancer treatments and chronic illnesses.
It’s never a good time to be sick with COVID or anything else. But now especially it’s all the worse due to staffing shortages with wait times at Kingsport emergency care facilities reportedly gone from minutes to hours.
“What we need from the public is we need them to wear their masks, even if they’re vaccinated,” said Green. “We need them to stay home at this point, and we need everyone who isn’t vaccinated to go ahead and get that protection.”
The Tennessee Department of Health reports that but 40.2% of Tennesseans are now fully vaccinated. We can do better. You can do better. And if you won’t do it for yourself, do it for your family and friends with whom you interact.
You might just save your own life — and maybe that of a loved one.