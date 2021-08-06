Delta variant or not, many in the health community expressed concerns at the beginning of the summer that in late summer or early fall we would start to see another surge in COVID-19 cases.
And look where we are today.
• For the first time since May, Ballad has more than 100 COVID patients in its hospitals. That number climbs daily.
• Niswonger Children’s Hospital has child COVID patients in its pediatric intensive care unit.
• Niswonger’s CEO has been asked to prepare a surge plan in the event the area sees an increase in COVID cases in our youth population.
• Schools have started back — or are about to start back — with virtually no COVID protocols in place.
And to top it all off, as of Aug. 1, Tennessee continued to run well behind the national average in percentage of eligible population vaccinated, according to USA Facts and Our World Data.
While vaccinations in the state continue to climb, it’s not enough. We stood at just 39.2% of the population fully vaccinated, compared to 50.1% nationwide. Those with at least one dose had climbed to 44.9%, a nice indication that more folks are getting on board.
Contrast those numbers with our neighbors just across the state line in Virginia, where they were running well ahead of the national averages at 54.7% fully vaccinated and 61.9% with at least one dose. Their numbers, too, continue to climb.
While it’s heartening to see more residents finally opening their eyes to the fact that the vaccinations do work and in all likelihood will protect the vaccinated from a severe case of COVID or possibly death, we need even more people to step up. We’re a long, long way from the 70% mark that health experts say is the herd immunity threshold.
So, what are you waiting for?
We’ve heard all the excuses:
• “I’m waiting.” — For what exactly? Vaccines fighting COVID are among the absolute safest by any measure ever developed for any disease.
• “The vaccine technology is new.” — Try again. The technology used to develop the COVID vaccines is more than a decade old, and these vaccines aren’t the first developed from this technology.
• “COVID isn’t real.” — Talk to a COVID unit nurse. Or someone who’s been on a ventilator struggling for his or her next breath because COVID had consumed them. Or someone who watched a family member die from this horrific disease. Or someone who was diagnosed with COVID a year ago, but still suffers the effects (they’re called “long-hauler” patients).
COVID is real. It is highly contagious. It can be debilitating over the long haul. It has already killed more than 614,000 of your fellow Americans and millions more around the world.
More are dying every day. And death rates are accelerating again.
Let’s pose a few questions to the unvaccinated:
• Dad, what happens to your family if you get COVID and die? Is your family ready for that? Gosh, we hope they never have to answer that question.
• Mom, do you want your children or grandchildren growing up without your love and guidance? We’re betting they would rather have you around.
• Mom and dad, do you want to see your teenager lying in a hospital bed on a ventilator because you didn’t get them vaccinated? No, you don’t.
Yes, those are harsh questions. But COVID can be a harsh, unforgiving — and yes, deadly — disease.
But it doesn’t have to be. Simple vaccinations greatly lessen your chances of contracting COVID. And if you do contract it after getting vaccinated, the chances of being hospitalized are almost nil.
Do it for yourself. Do it for your family. Do it for your community.
Get vaccinated, please.