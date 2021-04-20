Once again, COVID-19 is filling regional hospital beds to the point Ballad Health is warning it “cannot sustain” another surge.
COVID vaccinations nationwide are ramping up, and half of the U.S. population has received one shot, with 25.4% fully vaccinated.
Yet, infections are also increasing to the point federal officials worry about a fourth surge, saying America is on a path to follow some European countries where lockdowns are once again a crippling reality.
Why have infections increased for at least four weeks in a row despite more Americans being vaccinated? Epidemiologists and public health officials across the country are finding common themes.
They cite an increase in infections among younger people, pandemic fatigue, mixed messaging on public health measures with the rollback of restrictions such as on indoor dining, and the spread of more contagious variants. State leaders are prematurely pulling back on mitigation measures and large social interactions, like spring break gatherings at beaches.
We all very much want to be done with all of this, but this isn’t the time to be careless. It’s putting more of us at risk.
The number of hospitalizations at Ballad facilities is above 100 inpatients for the first time since February. Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton says modeling shows the system could be facing a worst-case scenario of 150 inpatients. The system has seen the number of cases in its 21-county service increase by 60%, from 897 the week ending March 6 to 1,443 in the second week of April.
The average age of coronavirus inpatients has also decreased, from 70 to 58. And the percentage of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has increased. Jamie Swift, the system’s chief infection prevention officer, said those data points seem to indicate that there are variant strains of the virus spreading in the region. Deaton said hospital officials are also concerned that they will have to again pause elective procedures if hospitalizations and cases continue to increase.
Deaton said the system is starting to see fewer and fewer people taking vaccines. About 30% of people across the Ballad Health service area have received at least one dose of a vaccine. “We still have quite a ways to go,” he said. Sullivan and Washington counties are leading the region in infection rates.
What can we do? The first priority is to get vaccinated. Meantime, keep the mask on, maintain distancing and avoid large crowds. And if you think you’re sick, have it checked out so you don’t spread disease.
We’re almost there. Don’t let your guard down.