Holding thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations in Tennessee as an “emergency reserve” may not top the list of dumb ideas, but if not, it’s got to be a close second.
When everyone in Tennessee has received a vaccination, a reserve would be justified. But in a state that ranks second in the nation for new COVID-19 cases per capita, refusing to release a single vaccination as quickly as possible is indefensible.
That the state plans to put more than 5,000 doses in a closet somewhere will kill an estimated 50 to 100 people. Numerous studies using a range of methods estimate that some five to 10 people will die for every 1,000 people with COVID-19.
No other state is conducting such a ridiculous policy.
An Associated Press review of each state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans shows that only Tennessee is holding back doses. The state’s initial shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was not distributed for inoculation. Health care workers had to wait until the second shipment arrived days later.
“Given the extremely high case counts right now, our frontline health care workers are at higher risk than ever. I would personally advocate for those doses being used rather than stockpiled,” said Dr. Isaac Thomsen, who leads the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program Laboratory.
Despite a federal stockpile created so states can use all of their supplies, Tennessee officials maintain that the reserve is necessary because of the risk of damaging the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultracold storage. “If a hospital receives a case of the vaccine and it’s spoiled or broken, we can immediately deploy that (emergency reserve) to them,” state Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said.
But the state’s vaccination plan also calls for holding back 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which does not require ultracold storage, about 5% of the state’s first shipment from the company.
Bottom line, the state’s vaccination program is a race against death. In other states, the approach is to quickly distribute every drop of vaccine to those with the highest risk of exposure. In North Carolina, for instance, officials stated in their distribution plan that no doses will be held back at the jurisdictional or provider level.
The state’s record case numbers, climbing death rates and overwhelmed hospitals outweigh any priority to build up a reserve. Those vaccinations are needed by our high-risk health care workers, and they’re needed now. No vaccine should be held back, not by Tennessee, and not by the federal government.