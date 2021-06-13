Among victims of a massive fraud in the operation of a Hawkins County cemetery were cousins Hannah Speaks and Calvin Clifton. They may never have thought they’d be in the cemetery business, but they have stepped up to help more than 350 victims of Vickie Ringley, who owned Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. And they could use some help.
Speaks’ and Clifton’s common grandparents are buried at the cemetery. So are their fathers and other family members, and they each also plan to rest at Memorial Gardens. But like many others, they suffered through years of a horrible scheme perpetrated by Ringley. When the dust settled from her prosecution, they were left wondering what would happen to the cemetery.
Then they took action. They created a not-for-profit corporation and took ownership of Memorial Gardens. It took two years, and now they are selling the more than 3,000 available plots under the auspices of a seven-member board.
Both had purchased headstones for their fathers that weren’t placed after the funerals because Ringley had used the money for something else.
On Feb. 17, 2017, Ringley was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to one count of theft over $60,000, one count of money laundering, one count of forgery, and one count of felony violation of cemetery regulations.
At the time, she had already been in jail for two years, and she was released at the end of February on probation on the condition she make a $500-per-month restitution payment toward her $240,000 in overall restitution.
To date, Ringley has paid nearly $31,000 toward that restitution. In January 2014, Ringley told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office she didn’t have a trust account for the cemetery as required by law, and she was using money paid by cemetery clients to pay her personal expenses, including her mortgage and utilities. She also admitted she was using money from new clients to provide services to old clients in what prosecutors described as a Ponzi scheme.
After Ringley was arrested, the cemetery went into receivership, and an attempt was made to sell it at auction. There was a buyer from Florida two years ago who later backed out when he discovered that he’d be required to create a $200,000 trust fund up front.
Speaks, who had been involved in the investigation from the beginning as a victim, learned from the state that without a buyer the cemetery would be abandoned and turned over to the county. The unsold plots would forever remain unsold, and it would be up to the county to keep it maintained.
Speaks wouldn’t accept that as an option and asked the state if there was another way. She was told that she could establish a nonprofit, community-based cemetery that is run by a board of directors, and the board could take over the cemetery. They started the process in May 2019.
“We want folks to know that we did this under necessity. We want folks to know we have plots to sell now — upwards of 3,000 available plots,” Clifton said. All income from the sale of plots will go back into the cemetery.
“It’s truly a nonprofit,” Clifton said. “Every penny that is made here will go back into the mowing and maintaining of the cemetery. It’s a perpetual trust scenario, and no money can be taken from the cemetery.”
“We have to crawl before we can walk here, and so I ask that people be patient,” Speaks said. “We know how much needs to be done. We see these buildings that are dilapidated. I see some drainage issues. Some ditch issues. Things need to be painted. We need a flag. We do intend to restore the mausoleum and put in some cremation columbariums. We have big plans, but so many of those plans depend on those initial plot sales.”
If you’d like to help, Speaks can be reached at 423-523-4351 or emailed at h.speaks@outlook.com.