It’s bad enough when felony theft goes only lightly punished, as we opined recently. But how about getting off with no jail time for vehicular homicide?
Carla Marie Dykes stole nearly $50,000 while treasurer of the Church Hill Rescue Squad and the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, as discovered in an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office working in conjunction with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Dykes appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft.
She was ordered to pay restitution and was given six years of probation, and no jail time, which hardly serves the cause of justice. But justice was totally ignored in a case from Washington County Criminal Court where a Johnson City woman killed someone, and will serve no time in prison.
On Nov. 29, 2019, Deborah K. Myers, 59, of Johnson City, was driving on U.S. 11-E toward Greeneville when she rammed an SUV from behind, not once, but several times before the driver lost control, with the vehicle going over an embankment and flipping. A 61-year-old passenger in the SUV died. Myers didn’t stop to help. She fled the scene, as she had in an earlier accident.
Police in three jurisdictions had been looking for her most of that day. At around 11 a.m. Washington County Deputy Roger Antone responded to a hit-and-run on U.S. 11-E. Myers made an illegal lane change and sideswiped another car, then drove away. Then Johnson City police were dispatched to a home around 8:30 p.m. that same day about an unwanted person knocking on the door. The residents of the home told police they didn’t know the woman, later identified as Myers.
She left the scene before officers arrived, but they located her based on a description of the vehicle she was driving at a vacant residence where she again was knocking on the door. Myers allegedly told police her pets were dead inside. She also thought the day, Nov. 29, was Dec. 23.
Because of that behavior, officers asked if she was willing to get checked out at the hospital. Myers agreed to go to Franklin Woods Community Hospital but not Johnson City Medical Center because JCMC “always sends her to Woodridge,” Officer J. Guzman wrote in a court record.
He and another officer were making arrangements to have an ambulance dispatched to the scene when Myers got into her car and sped off. Officers pursued Myers, but she was able to evade them. She also fled the fatal accident but was found in Knoxville later that night and taken into custody.
Myers was charged by Washington County with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, illegal lane change, and failure to exercise due care.
Johnson City charged her with felony evading arrest and reckless driving, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol charged her with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and two counts of aggravated assault.
She recently pleaded guilty to reckless vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless aggravated assault in the fatal crash, with all other charges dismissed. The sentence? Two years of probation after which the crimes may be expunged from her record.
Even if someone has extenuating issues, they should be confined for treatment when they intentionally cause the death of others and be removed from interacting with the rest of society to ensure they are no longer a threat.
The court’s inaction in this case is confounding at best and certainly inexcusable.