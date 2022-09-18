An expansion project planned for the Kingsport Justice Center will extend into what is currently a parking lot between the facility and the former city hall building. The plans include enclosure of what is now and open area near the main entrance to the building. The enclosure of that space will create a new security checkpoint, and return the inner lobby to its original role.
When Kingsport’s Justice Center was built in the 1980s it solved problems with overcrowded courtrooms and provided a home for the city’s police department. But that was more than three decades ago when the city’s population was around 34,000.
Today it’s nearly 57,000, and the city once again finds its incarceration infrastructure insufficient to meet demand, as was also the case with its core operations. The latter problem was solved last year when Kingsport consolidated four government buildings into a former bank building to create a new city hall, appropriately at Church Circle.
Next year, work begins on solving the courtroom situation with a long-awaited major expansion of the Justice Center. That will remove the last vestiges of the city from what was once city hall, leaving that building and the space it occupies — prime real estate in downtown Kingsport — empty.
Construction should be completed in 2024 or early 2025 on the expansion, which will house two new courtrooms on the second floor and a new security checkpoint. The building is co-owned by Kingsport (61%) and Sullivan County (39%) and houses the city police department, work space for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, county courtrooms, offices for county judges and court support staff, as well as court clerk offices.
Kingsport Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said one of two new courtrooms in the expansion and modernization will include a jury box, replacing a courtroom in the former city hall on Center Street. “We have to provide a juried courtroom,” McReynolds said.
Clerk’s offices in the former city hall also will be relocated to the Justice Center once the expansion is complete.
The addition will extend the building toward the former city hall, covering about half of what is now parking lot between the two buildings. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen plans to issue bonds for the $8.8 million expansion to cover at least $6.2 million of the cost. The Sullivan County Commission has agreed to provide $2.6 million. The city will cover any cost increases.
The city expects to go the bond market in January or February and put the project out to bid in March or April. McReynolds said construction is expected to take 1.5 to 2 years to complete after bids from contractors are opened. During the construction, all functions will continue to operate in the building, McReynolds said.
When the work is done, the city will own a large, empty building that it may offer for sale, and there’s little doubt it will attract plenty of interest, given its location. Privately owned, it would be a new source of tax revenue for the city.
But another potential use merits consideration. The former city hall is near the Kingsport Center for Higher Education and the Pal Barger Regional Center for Automotive Programs.
Also nearby are associated structures of the Academic Village including the Regional Center for Health Professions and the Regional Center for Applied Technology.
The former city hall would make the perfect entrance to the city’s post secondary educational initiatives and allow for continued expansion, perhaps at some point to a college with full-time students.
Before that space — and the potential — is lost, perhaps it’s time to update the long-term plan for the Academic Village to determine if the former city hall has a part to play.