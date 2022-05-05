While Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Scott Murray won the Republican Party primary in a landslide, voters very nearly retired County Mayor Richard Venable and handed County Trustee Susan Ramsey her walking papers.
The trustee, essentially the county’s treasurer, is responsible for collecting all state and county property taxes, keeping track of the county’s bills, and all money received and payments made.
What was surprising about Ramsey’s defeat by Angela Taylor was that the race was close, with Ramsey capturing 5,726 votes to Taylor’s 5,917. But then, voters tend to have short memories.
In April 2019, Ramsey eliminated, without notice, the trustee’s satellite offices in Bristol and Kingsport where residents paid their taxes. She said she fired employees who staffed those offices as a cost-saving measure despite that their positions were funded through the remainder of the budget and that she had requested they be funded in her next operating budget.
How much did Ramsey expect to save by cutting those jobs? She said she didn’t know. She did say she would look at other options for Kingsport and Bristol residents to pay their taxes but didn’t know what they might cost. She also didn’t know how many residents would be affected by closing the offices or whether they might be reopened.
That wasn’t all Ramsey didn’t know. In early 2020, a blistering state audit found in every instance that errors were due to Ramsey’s lack of management oversight. When former trustee Frances Harrell retired in June 2018, the county had a clean audit. But under Ramsey in just one year, the state audit found significant problems in basic bookkeeping not just in a few instances, but “from July 2018 through June 2019.”
As well, Ramsey’s office did not file a required monthly trustee’s report for the entire fiscal year except for one month, and “numerous months’ reports were inaccurate. This required multiple revisions and re-submissions after errors and identified problems were corrected.”
Taylor said she looks forward to serving the people of Sullivan County as trustee, and she is excited to begin work toward her goal of reopening the trustee offices in Kingsport and Bristol. Especially for elderly residents, that would be most welcome.
County voters believe Highway Commissioner Murray is doing a great job. Murray claimed 7,081 votes to opponent Calvin Clifton’s 4,414. He promises to continue to improve paving output and road safety and to aggressively pursue funding to go beyond just resurfacing.
“Most recently, we saved Sullivan County taxpayers $250,000 through a TDOT traffic signal modernization grant,” Murray said.
Mayor Venable faced a tough campaign against County Commissioner Angie Stanley, who outspent him significantly. As per April 23 campaign finance disclosures, she had poured $97,000 into her campaign as compared to $61,000 for Venable, and came within 122 votes of beating him out of 12,222 votes cast.
Congratulations to the winners as well as the losers. It takes commitment and a lot of money to run, and your willingness to serve is to be appreciated and commended.