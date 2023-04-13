Emory & Henry status celebration group photo

Emory & Henry celebrated the college’s status transition to a university at a recent announcement to faculty, staff and students, following the Board of Trustees vote on Saturday, March 25. Pictured from left to right are Monica Hoel, alumni director; Mark Graham, vice president for administration and general counsel; Freg George, staff council chair and new student experience director; Jaynae Wright, president of student government; Emory & Henry President Dr. John W. Wells; Charles Goolsby, faculty representative to cabinet; Dr. Michael Puglisi, provost and executive vice president; and Carlee Sullins, vice president of student government.

 Contributed/Emory & Henry

For 187 years, Southwest Virginia’s oldest institution of higher education, Emory & Henry, has been content to be a college. But not for much longer.

Emory & Henry is transitioning into a university to the great benefit of not just the college, northeast of Abingdon on Interstate 81, but Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

