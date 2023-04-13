Emory & Henry celebrated the college’s status transition to a university at a recent announcement to faculty, staff and students, following the Board of Trustees vote on Saturday, March 25. Pictured from left to right are Monica Hoel, alumni director; Mark Graham, vice president for administration and general counsel; Freg George, staff council chair and new student experience director; Jaynae Wright, president of student government; Emory & Henry President Dr. John W. Wells; Charles Goolsby, faculty representative to cabinet; Dr. Michael Puglisi, provost and executive vice president; and Carlee Sullins, vice president of student government.
For 187 years, Southwest Virginia’s oldest institution of higher education, Emory & Henry, has been content to be a college. But not for much longer.
Emory & Henry is transitioning into a university to the great benefit of not just the college, northeast of Abingdon on Interstate 81, but Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
Colleges and universities primarily differ in program offerings and degree types. “College” refers to community colleges, technical schools and liberal arts colleges, while “university” refers to larger institutions offering both undergraduate and graduate programs.
Emory & Henry’s board of trustees has approved a 2023-2026 strategic plan, “Elevate in Excellence,” which includes a status change that transitions the college into a private, regional, comprehensive university by the fall of 2024. It’s a huge milestone, “accomplished with visionary leaders, talented faculty and staff, and a purpose to support the region and world with its resilient and well-rounded graduates,” said Dr. Michael Puglisi, provost and executive vice president for the college.
Puglisi led a steering committee of faculty, staff, students, alumni and members of the board of trustees, to review and contribute to the plan. The college, established in 1836, has grown to university status by offering degrees from bachelor’s to doctoral. With more than 1,000 students, Emory & Henry has three campuses, including its main campus in Emory.
The School of Health Sciences campus is located in Marion, while Bristol is home to the Intermont Emory & Henry Equestrian program.
Emory & Henry joins other local schools that have transitioned into a university, including Milligan and King in Tennessee and Bluefield and Lynchburg in Virginia. Just this year, Emory & Henry was categorized by U.S. News & World Report in Best Regional Universities (South) and ranked No. 20 with peers like Appalachian State and Milligan.
The graduating class of 2025 will be the first to have Emory & Henry University on its diplomas. The May 2024 class will be the last to have Emory & Henry College on its diplomas.
Emory & Henry is named for Bishop John Emory, an eminent Methodist church leader, and Patrick Henry, patriot of the American Revolution and Virginia’s first governor. Together they symbolize the college’s dual emphasis on spiritual growth and civic engagement. Inspired by the motto “Increase in Excellence,” the first faculty challenged students to grow and develop intellectually, spiritually and physically.
Today, the school’s mission continues to focus on students as they follow a path of intellectual and spiritual growth. That mission, in turn, is extended to others through a broad program of active engagement and community service.
“The transition to Emory & Henry University optimizes our name to who we are today and who we continue to strive to be as a successful educational institution in the future,” states the school’s website.
The institution said it also is marketing its brand internationally.
“The world calls for the kind of forward-looking approach to higher education that Emory & Henry has always embraced, educating citizens to make an impact in our communities,” Puglisi said.
Elevating Emory & Henry to a university adds educational prestige to the region and we join in congratulating all who have made it happen.