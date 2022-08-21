Axmen hoist trophy

The Kingsport Axmen hoist the Appalachian League championship trophy after defeating Burlington 5-2 at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

It’s a rare thing to be a championship city, but Kingsport residents may claim the title thanks to the Appalachian League champion Kingsport Axmen. The Axmen finished the season with an impressive 37-17 record on their way to the title.

Next-level baseball has been played in Kingsport for more than 100 years, but the last time the team — as the Kingsport Mets — won a league championship was nearly three decades ago. But following the contraction of Minor League Baseball in 2021 and a new franchise in the Appalachian League, the Kingsport Axmen have given birth to a new baseball spirit in the city with a championship trophy in their sophomore year.

