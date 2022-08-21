It’s a rare thing to be a championship city, but Kingsport residents may claim the title thanks to the Appalachian League champion Kingsport Axmen. The Axmen finished the season with an impressive 37-17 record on their way to the title.
Next-level baseball has been played in Kingsport for more than 100 years, but the last time the team — as the Kingsport Mets — won a league championship was nearly three decades ago. But following the contraction of Minor League Baseball in 2021 and a new franchise in the Appalachian League, the Kingsport Axmen have given birth to a new baseball spirit in the city with a championship trophy in their sophomore year.
Very well done, Axmen, and congratulations to each and every member, as well as league Manager of the Year Mike Guinn.
“I am so thrilled for Mike to be named Appalachian League Manager of the Year,” Axmen General Manager Logan Davis said. “Mike did an amazing job leading our team all year long, which resulted in a championship.
“Not only did Mike help these guys develop on the field, he helped them develop as young men off the field as well, which is all the more reason Mike is deserving of this honor.”
The second-year manager coached the Axmen to an 8-0 start and ultimately a 19-7 record at Hunter Wright Stadium. Kingsport won the West Division by seven games and defeated the Burlington Sock Puppets 5-2 in the championship game.
Guinn brought more than 25 years of playing and coaching experience to Kingsport and won more than 500 games as a high school head coach at Anderson County and Pigeon Forge, where he currently coaches and teaches. He’s the first Kingsport manager to be named Appalachian League Manager of the Year since John Gibbons in the 1995 championship year of the Mets.
The Axmen led the Appy League, which is designed for rising college freshmen and sophomores, in winning percentage, run differential, batting average, runs, hits, doubles, RBIs and stolen bases. They can also brag about having six league All-Stars on the roster.
Next-level baseball was first played in Kingsport by the Kingsport Indians in the Appalachian League from 1921 to 1925. The team went dormant for 12 years before it returned to the circuit as the Kingsport Cherokees from 1938 to 1955 with the exception of the 1942 season as the Kingsport Dodgers and as members of the Mountain States League in 1953 and 1954.
The club was later known as the Kingsport Orioles (1957), Kingsport Pirates (1960–1963), Kingsport Royals (1969–1973), and Kingsport Braves (1974–1979). The Kingsport Mets were members of the Appy League from 1980 to 2020 except for the 1983 season when the New York Mets temporarily relocated the team to Sarasota as the Gulf Coast League Mets, while their home ballpark was being renovated.
A championship banner will adorn Hunter Wright Stadium when the Axmen take to the field next season, and city residents should be ready to cheer them on at home and away.
Thank you, team and managers. You did us proud!
