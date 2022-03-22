Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School is no stranger to state championships, having claimed titles in three of the most popular sports of football, basketball and track and field.
D-B teams have won the state title 42 times in track and field, the last time in 2016. The Indians have six state titles in football, the last coming in 1960 and two baseball championships, the last in 1957. But it has claimed only one state championship in basketball, and that was at the end of World War II, 77 years ago, in 1945.
And that’s why the March 19 victory over Knoxville’s Bearden High School to become state champions was so significant, all the more so for how it came. D-B advanced to the championship game Friday by defeating Bartlett High School in overtime and right before the buzzer with a jump shot from Malachi Hale.
In the championship game, Bearden tied it in regulation play with a three-pointer at the buzzer, sending the thrilling game into overtime. The Indians blew by Bearden in the extra period 69-60 to win their first state championship since 1945. Jack Browder was named tournament MVP as he finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds.
“Jack has been one of our best players all year, and he’s stepped up when we needed him most,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “He’s gotten more physical on the glass and really improved in more than just scoring. I knew he’d step up big when we needed him most.”
His overtime period will be talked about for generations.
As we reported, Browder netted 9 points and made one of the most clutch three-pointers in D-B history with 1:37 left to put D-B up 59-56. On the ensuing possession for Bearden, Class 4A Mr. Basketball finalist Elijah Bredwood was whistled for an offensive foul, his fifth. Browder came down on the next possession for the Tribe and made a layup that made the game two possessions with 1:10 left. His shot ultimately sealed the deal for the Indians.
“This means a lot,” Browder said. “I have an older brother that played here, and my dad was the quarterback on the football team. It means so much to our town to do something that we haven’t done in 70-something years.”
Hale netted 16 for the Indians. Hale and Browder combined to go 13-of-21 from the field. Hale finished with seven rebounds.
The state title for D-B is the first among the big three sports since the Indians captured the 1960 football championship.
“Being from Upper East Tennessee, we don’t get any recognition at all,” Browder said. “Bearden won a few years ago, but everything past Knoxville doesn’t get recognition. We kept that on the inside and we played well as the underdog.”
Winning in overtime always means more because the teams are closely matched. This was a tremendous victory for the best D-B team in the memory of most folks alive today.
We congratulate every member of the team and the coaching staff on this highest of athletic achievements.