During the Revolutionary War, so-called Overmountain Men gathered at Sycamore Shoals, now Elizabethton, including 240 men from what is now Washington County and another 240 from Sullivan County. Their purpose was to march to South Carolina and confront a force of 1,000 British loyalists under the command of British Major Patrick Ferguson.
Though vastly outnumbered, on Oct. 4, 1780, they defeated the British force at the Battle of Kings Mountain. Their success was due to their sharpshooters, who devastated the loyalists ranks including taking down Major Ferguson.
History tells us that most of those sharpshooters were using Kentucky Long Rifles, which were more accurate than previous firearms.
At the close of the Revolutionary War, a British captain wrote that backwoods American riflemen could hit a man anywhere they liked at 200 paces, and that was why the Overmountain Men whipped the British at Kings Mountain.
Today this area continues to be home to remarkable marksmen (perhaps some descended from the heroes of Kings Mountain?) who are students at Daniel Boone High School in Gray.
Two years ago, the school’s competitive marksmanship team became Tennessee state champions.
That was quite an accomplishment considering that the placement of every round counts. The young shooters proved that their first championship was no fluke when the team successfully defended their championship the following year.
For the third consecutive year, the Boone Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps marksmanship team has captured the state high school three-position Air Rifle Championship in Nashville.
“We have to keep representing,” said team member Luke Higgins. “If we shoot one match that’s over 2,100 points, that’s very good, but that’s still only one match. We have to keep doing it.”
Several other local schools also competed in the state championship including Volunteer High School, which finished third, and David Crockett High School, which finished fourth.
“We’re pretty proud of East Tennessee and their capabilities that lead them to shoot very, very well,” Marine Instructor Master Gunnery Sgt. John Daniels said.
The students compete in three different positions — standing, kneeling and prone. From those positions, teams have the ability to score up to 2,400 points total. The Daniel Boone marksmanship team scored a total of 2,169 points and hit 64 bull’s-eyes.
Members of the team attribute that success to their practices and said they practice like they compete. In addition to long hours of practice, team members are also instructed to prepare for matches by getting a good night’s sleep, avoiding caffeine and limiting screen time and eye strain.
And while those physical preparations are important, team members also say it’s equally as important to prepare mentally.
“It’s all in your head,” said Jaylee Hamilton, the team’s captain. “If you tell yourself, ‘I don’t feel good about this shot,’ and then you shoot it anyway, it’s going to be a bad shot.”
The team will advance to compete in a regional competition from March 30 until April 2 in Anniston, Alabama. And while some members of the team are nervous about the competition, they all say they are ready for it.
They have an advantage over other teams in defending 242 years of history. The 2021-2022 team members are Jaylee Hamilton, captain; Jozzlyn Stewart, Teri Gunter, Dulce Lopez, Dow Bailey, Connor Rowan, Xavier Bray, Tristan Rowe, Andreya Cox, Cavin Osborne, Brooklyn Ziegler, Mackenzie Cole, Macy Dakin, Logan Brumfeild, Luke Higgins, Aiden Monette and Jake Moody.
