Kingsport is a good place to be a cop, says Police Chief Dale Phipps, because it’s a relatively safe place to live and work. There’s another reason. The Kingsport Police Department has just been named the overall winner of awards given by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
That the city has a top-notch department in a relatively safe part of the state may not be the impression you get from various websites that sell home defense products and the like. That’s because they pick and choose crime information to paint a different picture, an unsafe one, so you’ll be tempted to buy their products.
But the numbers, collectively, tell the real story. And the numbers show that the overall crime in Kingsport has decreased the past three years. In 2019, there were 65,878 incidents of crime reported. In 2020, that number fell by 10.5%. Some successes have been dramatic. Five years ago there were 384 burglaries reported. Last year that number was 279.
During a presentation about the city’s crime rate to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently, Phipps said the department is battling falsehoods being spread on social media and websites. A lot of those websites are marketing platforms, trying to make money by selling insurance or security alarms, he said, and much of the information on those sites can be misconstrued.
“They take the data out of context,” he said.
Most of the data these sites collect comes from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, which is published annually. The KPD reports its statistics to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which forwards that information to the FBI.
Phipps said the way each agency reports the information is not consistent. If a crime is committed, but if the victim chooses not to file a formal complaint, some departments don’t record that, Phipps said. Kingsport reports all crime, even if a complaint is not filed.
“Some of what we report is not fleshed out in the FBI report,” he said, a problem that has existed for decades and one that previous chiefs of police have battled.
“We’re completely transparent on what we report in our city,” the chief said. Statistics over the past three years, though, do show a mixed picture with adult arrests going down but juvenile arrests going up. The number of adult arrests went down 7.5% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021.
It’s a different picture for juvenile arrests. The number of juveniles arrested in 2020 went down 48.8% then shot up the next year 40%. So far, this year, the number of juvenile crimes from January to August is up 24%.
During that same time, vehicle thefts have increased 64%.
Recently Kingsport police and other agencies busted two rings that were conducting thefts of motor vehicles. All but one of the suspects was under the age of 18.
Overall, crime across the city continues to be trending down, Phipps said, as is violent crime. That’s great news. It’s incentive for more folks to move here. And the department is also to be commended for taking top honors, the “result from a department- wide effort,” Phipps said in competition with other departments. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
In that, we’d like to join you Chief Phipps, and a tip of the hat to you as well.
A great police force is not possible without a great chief leading it.