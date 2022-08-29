Kingsport Police Department

Kingsport is a good place to be a cop, says Police Chief Dale Phipps, because it’s a relatively safe place to live and work. There’s another reason. The Kingsport Police Department has just been named the overall winner of awards given by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

That the city has a top-notch department in a relatively safe part of the state may not be the impression you get from various websites that sell home defense products and the like. That’s because they pick and choose crime information to paint a different picture, an unsafe one, so you’ll be tempted to buy their products.

