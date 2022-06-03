Congratulations high school and college graduates in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Some of you will continue your education, some will begin to build a life in a chosen field, and some of you will be off to military service. But regardless what comes next for you, be sure to make your bed. Every morning. Without fail.
That’s the advice given by Admiral William H. McRaven to the 2014 graduating class of the University of Texas. The retired U.S. Navy four-star admiral was chancellor of the UT system and delivered one of the best commencement addresses we’ve heard.
Here are parts of it.
“Every morning in basic SEAL training, my instructors, who at the time were all Vietnam veterans, would show up in my barracks room and the first thing they would inspect was your bed. If you did it right, the corners would be square, the covers pulled tight, the pillow centered just under the headboard and the extra blanket folded neatly at the foot of the rack — that’s Navy talk for bed.
“It was a simple task — mundane at best. But every morning we were required to make our bed to perfection. It seemed a little ridiculous at the time, particularly in light of the fact that we’re aspiring to be real warriors, tough battle-hardened SEALs, but the wisdom of this simple act has been proven to me many times over.
“If you make your bed every morning you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride, and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another.
“By the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed.
“Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that little things in life matter. If you can’t do the little things right, you will never do the big things right.
“And, if by chance you have a miserable day, you will come home to a bed that is made — that you made — and a made bed gives you encouragement that tomorrow will be better.
“If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.”
Admiral McRaven also told graduates that SEAL students were assigned to boat crews where everyone had to paddle or the crew would fail. “You can’t change the world alone — you will need some help. If you want to change the world, find someone to help you paddle.”
He said the boat with a crew made up of “little guys from every corner of the nation and the world, always had the last laugh — swimming faster than everyone and reaching the shore long before the rest of us. If you want to change the world, measure a person by the size of their heart, not the size of their flippers.”
And, “There were many a student who just couldn’t accept the fact that all their effort was in vain. That no matter how hard they tried to get the uniform right, it was unappreciated. Those students didn’t make it through training. Sometimes no matter how well you prepare or how well you perform you still end up as a sugar cookie. It’s just the way life is sometimes. If you want to change the world, get over being a sugar cookie and keep moving forward.”
There were other lessons. But the one to most remember is simple: Make your bed. Good luck to each and every one of you.