Flu shot

A new Tennessee law all but requires a parent or legal guardian to be with the student when flu shots are given this fall.

 Prot Tachapanit/Dreamstime/TNS

Fall is synonymous with the start of flu season, and experts are beginning to prepare for what could be another bad year, but perhaps even more so in Tennessee after a new law was passed having to do with parental rights over adolescent vaccinations.

In May, Gov. Bill Lee signed the Mature Minor Doctrine Clarification Act. The “mature minor doctrine” is a common- law rule in the U.S. that allows a mature adolescent to give consent for medical care — for purposes of this discussion, a flu shot. State Republican lawmakers have taken that decision away from them.

