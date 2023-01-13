Ballad Health’s three major hospitals and Watauga Orthopaedics have worked together for decades. Not anymore.
Ballad is the region’s major medical provider, while Watauga Orthopaedics operates in each of the Tri-Cities and this year will open the Watauga Orthopaedics Center for Advanced Bone and Joint Surgery, the region’s only dedicated orthopedic outpatient surgery center.
Nothing has changed in the working relationship between Watauga and Ballad’s hospitals at Kingsport and Bristol. But at Johnson City Medical Center, Watauga says Ballad is removing all independent orthopedic groups from providing on-call coverage. We “do not support this decision and strongly believe in a patient’s right to choose their health care provider,” Watauga said, calling the change a “blatant attempt to prevent us from treating our valued and loyal patients.”
“Our team remains on medical staff at JCMC and is committed to having an orthopedic specialist available 24/7 to provide emergent orthopedic trauma care to patients of all ages at JCMC,” Watauga said, adding that it will be up to patients to request, “even demand in some instances,” a provider from Watauga Orthopaedics.
“Ballad’s change to trauma call coverage at JCMC is another example of steps they are taking to monopolize health care in our region,” Watauga’s statement said.
But Ballad says the accusations are false, and that “patients will always have the right to choose who their provider is in the hospital.”
Ballad said the change, ensuring that certain patients with traumatic orthopedic injuries are seen by Ballad’s specialized orthopedic surgeons, is in keeping with national best practices at accredited Level 1 Trauma Centers.
“Johnson City Medical Center is pleased to have made the investment to ensure all patients who present to the Level 1 Trauma Center with traumatic orthopedic injuries benefit from the availability of these fellowship-trained orthopedic trauma surgeons,” Ballad said.
“Watauga Orthopaedics is alone amongst the region’s independent orthopedic groups in disagreeing with this decision. The elected medical staff leadership of Johnson City Medical Center agrees with this best practice protocol at Johnson City Medical Center,” the health system continued.
“Watauga Orthopaedics is entitled to disagree with the medical staff leadership and best practices for Level 1 Trauma Centers. However, Watauga Orthopaedics’ broad statement about patient choice is simply false. Any patient may, at any time, choose to be seen by an orthopedist of their preference,” said Ballad.
Competition in health care is continually evolving, and this is another example.
But certainly, orthopedic patients need not be concerned. If anything, more competition may be to their benefit as long term, competition tends to drive up quality while driving down costs.