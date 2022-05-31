"Listening to customers isn't just hearing about their problems. It's not picking up the phone or answering the ringing bell at your service desk," says Hubspot.com, which focuses on marketing and sales. "Listening to customers is about connecting with them. It involves paying close attention to their needs and understanding how you can help them achieve their goals."
It would appear that the board of trustees of the Sullivan County Public Library System didn't listen to its customers in Sullivan Gardens. But county commissioners did.
Library board representatives appeared before the commission to ask approval to close the Sullivan Gardens branch located adjacent to Sullivan Middle and Sullivan Elementary schools. The library has been serving the Sullivan Gardens community since 1974, but the library board said too few members of the community use it.
The board told the commission that closing the branch wouldn't save any money as resources would be redistributed to the system's four other branches. Then, why close the library in the one part of the city that struggles the most?
During discussion of a resolution to approve the closure, multiple county commissioners spoke against it. The community it serves falls within the district represented by Darlene Calton and Alicia Starnes, and both voiced strong support for keeping the library open. Apparently they also weren't contacted by the board individually.
A lack of internet and cable service is cited as one reason the library branch sees a high volume of DVD checkouts.
“This library serves an area that includes many rural residents. Many don’t have cell phone or internet service. They need and want a library,” said Starnes.
Calton noted the library offers internet access from the parking lot, and area residents use that access even when the library is closed.
Commissioner Hershel Glover said he couldn’t support closing the library just because it has fewer users than others in the system. Glover said reading is an important factor overall, and internet access in today’s world is just as important. If just five people use the computers or internet access there to find jobs, that’s beneficial, Glover said.
Calton and Starnes said they received a surge of requests to keep the library open from community residents who’d heard about the possible closure. Both said there is concern among residents that the county is losing recognition of Sullivan Gardens as a community and treating them like second-rate citizens.
Commissioner Larry Crawford said he couldn’t support the closure and wondered what it might mean down the road. “These residents are entitled to a library,” Crawford said. “If we do Sullivan Gardens today, what’s it going to be in six months or a year? Bloomingdale? I cannot vote for this.”
The request was overwhelmingly defeated, with 21 commissioners voting no and only two supporting it.
Clearly there’s a need and a desire to keep that library. The library board, seeing that desire, would have done the community a greater service if it had simply asked, “How can we make your library more useful?”