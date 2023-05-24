It is an embarrassment that four Sullivan County commissioners opposed the county’s participation in the federal Juneteenth holiday as the majority approved it.

Kingsport Commissioner Joe Carr said he would not support making Juneteenth a county holiday because it is a “woke holiday” and “we shouldn’t give these people an inch.” Carr was joined in opposing the holiday by Commissioners Hershel Glover, Joe McMurray and Jessica Means.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you