Four Sullivan County schools close this month: Blountville Middle, Blountville Elementary, Colonial Heights Middle, and Sullivan North High. Battles to keep those schools open were fought, and lost, years ago. But Sullivan isn’t alone in shuttering schools this year. In Hawkins County, Keplar Elementary and McPheeters Bend Elementary also are on the chopping block.
The Hawkins County Board of Education justified closing those schools years ago due to declining enrollment to the point that the state school funding formula doesn’t qualify them for a principal, guidance counselor, library or a music teacher.
Nonetheless, in 2019 the board sought cover for its pending vote to close the schools by conducting an unnecessary districtwide spending audit. The board knew that continuing to operate two schools with fewer than 100 students each was a tremendous waste of money. It didn’t need an audit to verify that fact.
As well, the schools were in rough shape, facing millions of dollars in repairs to keep them open. And still, those structural repairs would not update them to accommodate modern educational methods. And even as good money was thrown after bad, students would have to be bused elsewhere as repairs were made.
Given the county’s financial situation, Keplar and McPheeters Bend should have been closed years ago. But the last straw was the study, which found more than $3 million in cost savings by shutting them down. The results of that study were to be presented to the public in January of last year and the board was to have taken its public vote to close the schools by March, giving time for public reaction.
Instead, the board took the vote in May and disguised it on the agenda for that meeting as “Hawkins County Schools cost analysis from Dr. Keith Brewer.” Indeed, Brewer presented his report justifying the closures, after which the board voted to do so. The budget did not indicate any such vote being taken. The plan was to present Brewer’s study publicly and hear public input before making a final decision.
But because of the pandemic, which limited the number of people who could attend BOE meetings, the board was spared the pummeling it had previously suffered in attempting to close the two schools.
“First, no one wants to close schools, especially rural, supportive and long-standing community schools,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson said recently. “Second, no one wants to close a school due to finances. However, due to how Tennessee funds schools based on student-to-staff ratios, the burden of keeping small, rural schools open eventually creates financial impacts.”
Hixson added, “Unfortunately, instead of appropriating local taxpayer money equally across all schools in the system, more local taxpayer funds are needed to maintain schools that fall below the minimum student-to-staff ratios. Keplar and McPheeters Bend schools were in this position for numerous years. The Board of Education wrestled with this decision before I came to Hawkins County in 2019. They made the extremely difficult decision to close both sites in March of last year, following a systemwide funding study.”
The Hawkins County Board of Education didn’t intend to quietly close two schools. It just got lucky. That decision has come and gone. And it was the right decision.