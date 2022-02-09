For nearly a half-century, the adjacent communities of Church Hill and Mount Carmel have set a model for cooperation on behalf of children through a joint parks and recreation commission. Ten years ago Surgoinsville joined in. Shared costs are based on population.
The commission has a seven-person board of directors with a common goal “to provide our children with the opportunity to participate in organized sports programs that may enhance their lives by helping them have fun while doing physical activities and being part of a team,” according to its website. It also strives to “provide more adult programs to keep the adults active and healthy.”
What smaller communities can’t do separately, Church Hill, Mount Carmel and Surgoinsville have found they can do together. But out of the blue, Church Hill has voted to terminate the relationship through a required one-year notice. Why would it do that? Apparently because it’s building its own park.
The park has been in the works for six years. It’s a 65-acre lot located just off of Holliston Mills Road, which will contain walking trails, ball fields and playgrounds as well as a large-scale recreation and sports complex that will include multiple indoor sports facilities.
Church Hill Vice Mayor Michael Bell said it all — rather awkwardly — in his motion to terminate the interlocal agreement: “I make a motion for where the city’s headed with our new park and as far as us being able to make our own decisions, just the city itself, I’d like to make a motion that we go ahead and give our year’s notice to get out of the agreement between Mount Carmel, Surgoinsville recreation park.”
Members of the commission board were shocked that there was no advance notice, no request for a meeting to talk about possible alternatives, nothing but an “it’s been fun, see ya.”
“I’d like to find out why (Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal) is cutting our throat after all these years,” said Chairman Doug Sawyer.
All seven board members including one from Church Hill said they were not informed that the BMA would vote to leave the commission prior to the vote. Sawyer said he believes if he weren’t chairman, things would be different. “They don’t like the authority being pulled out of Church Hill,” he said.
Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham said, “I don’t understand why any grown person would vote in any way to hinder a child from participating in sports.” Graham believes the recreational league has fulfilled its mission well.
“It’s been a very successful thing, and when you talk about the kids from these three towns, you’re talking about a lot of kids that have an opportunity to participate in ball, not in just baseball or basketball but soccer,” Graham said.
Mount Carmel Mayor Pat Stillwell said the league is important to children.
“These kids learn the fundamentals with you all as the coaches. They learn it when they’re little,” Stillwell said. The skills children learn in the league feed into the local schools and then to playing sports in college, said Stilwell.
Sawyer said he wants the people of Hawkins County to know whose fault it is if the league disbands.
“And I’m really saddened, truthfully saddened, that us older people in our age in a small community or a big community can’t get on common grounds with one another for our kids,” Sawyer said.
Church Hill has worked hard to develop its new park, but what does the park have to do with the commission’s recreational league that includes children from all three communities? Why after more than 40 years would Church Hill suddenly walk away from the commission without so much as a meeting of the mayors?
There’s still time to talk. Church Hill’s Mayor Deal should step up.