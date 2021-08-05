Dennis Deal has been mayor of Church Hill longer than some voters have been alive — too long, several members of the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen believe, especially after an incident that cost the city its recorder.
In a strong mayor form of government as is the case with Church Hill, a city recorder is generally responsible for the overall operation of the city and monitors the performance of departments and coordinates and supervises all day-to-day administrative activities and operations for each department of the city. Those are functions that a city manager would perform where there is not a strong mayor.
The city manager would also hire and fire employees with oversight by the BMA, functions that Mayor Deal now performs.
Church Hill City Recorder Josh Russell resigned in June, citing a May 25 meeting between him, Mayor Deal and several public works employees. Russell and one of the employees, Mike Seal, filed complaints with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department alleging that in that meeting, Deal threatened to shoot them.
Said Russell: “Dennis said, ‘I’m pissed. I shouldn’t be here. This is becoming a full-time job. I should get a gun, shoot you all, and then shoot myself.’ After work, I called Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and reported the incident.” Seal’s statement mirrored Russell’s. Deal told this newspaper that the charge was not true. “That’s nothing but pure gossip, and that’s the only comment I have. Totally false.”
Nonetheless, District Attorney General Dan Armstrong investigated and said that while the situation was “disturbing,” he didn’t find that criminal prosecution was warranted. That didn’t satisfy Alderman Kathy Christian, who is calling for replacing the city’s strong mayor style of government with a full-time city administrator.
Christian said she’s acting to protect city employees. The ordinance would eliminate the mayor’s power to hire and fire city personnel and place the day-to-day operation of the town under the control of a city administrator who would answer to the full BMA.
“I have spoken to employees who say if there’s not something done, they’re out. We can’t afford to lose key staff in Church Hill.” Christian said. “Before I was elected, I talked to former employees, I’ve talked to current employees, I talked to private citizens, who all have issues and stories. My heart is for employees who dread coming to work.”
Christian made her case, but lost, at the most recent BMA meeting. Christian attempted to read Russell’s letter of resignation, but Deal banged his gavel and declared her out of order. But she continued, telling Deal, “You’re not going to shut me up.” Following a lengthy and occasionally heated debate, aldermen voted 5-2 to keep its strong mayor form of government.
Should it end there? Or should aldermen entertain a resolution by Christian — should she present one — calling for a referendum? Shouldn’t city residents and not members of the BMA decide their form of government? Given the current state of affairs, isn’t it time to poll voters on whether they want professional city management?