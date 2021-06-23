Church Hill has done relatively well under the strong mayor form of government. But a recent issue exposes its failings and why the International City/County Management Association (ICCMA) endorses placing executive authority in the hands of a professional manager, as is proposed by Alderman Kathy Christian.
Christian plans to place an ordinance on the agenda for the city’s July 20 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, replacing the city’s strong mayor style of government with a full-time city administrator. She said the ordinance is in response to complaints filed against Mayor Dennis Deal last month by two city employees alleging that during a May 25 staff meeting Deal made threats against city employees during an angry outburst.
Deal says the allegations are false and that others who attended the meeting would attest to it.
The employee statements were taken by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and presented to Attorney General Dan Armstrong for review.
Armstrong said that while the allegations were “disturbing,” they do not support criminal charges.
Christian said she’s acting to protect city employees. The ordinance would eliminate the mayor’s power to hire and fire city personnel and place the day-to-day operation of the town under the control of a city administrator who would answer to the full BMA.
“I have spoken to employees who say if there’s not something done, they’re out. We can’t afford to lose key staff in Church Hill.” Christian said. “Before I was elected, I talked to former employees, I’ve talked to current employees, I talked to private citizens, who all have issues and stories. My heart is for employees who dread coming to work.”
City Recorder Josh Russell gave a statement to the HCSO alleging that during a May 25 meeting about repair costs at the swimming pool Deal became “belligerent” to five employees in the meeting. Russell further stated, “Dennis said, ‘I’m pissed. I shouldn’t be here. This is becoming a full-time job. I should get a gun, shoot you all, and then shoot myself.’ After work, I called Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and reported the incident.” The second HCSO statement, made by public works employee Mike Seal, mirrored Russell’s.
As was demonstrated in the past by neighboring Mount Carmel, a strong mayor system allows politics to interfere in the operation of a community. It takes power from BMA members and concentrates it in the hands of a mayor who may lack management skills. It allows a mayor to terminate critical department heads based on their level of political support.
As ICCMA notes, “Communities also need thoughtful, dedicated council members, who work with the mayor to establish appropriate policy, and competent, professional managers to carry out those policies. There are compelling reasons why many of the nation’s most successful cities and towns have adopted council- manager government rather than the ‘strong-mayor’ form. Council-manager government encourages neighborhood input into the political process, diffuses the power of special interests, and eliminates partisan politics from municipal hiring, firing, and contracting decisions.”
The Church Hill BMA would be voting in the best interests not only of city employees, but city residents, in transferring authority from a mayor to a professional city manager who reports to the full board.
Then the question becomes, how do they pay for it?