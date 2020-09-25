Some communities have adopted a wait-and-see attitude before committing to any new projects in fear of the pandemic’s potential impact on sales and property taxes. Church Hill isn’t among them.
The city is moving full speed ahead on investing in a major park renovation including a now-complete $280,000 splash pad, and awaiting next summer’s hoped-for end to COVID-19 infections.
Improvements to Derrick Park along VFW Road in Church Hill include a new playground, picnic shelters, band shell, paved walkways, new parking, restroom facilities and maybe some surprises not yet announced.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently voted to purchase the approximately 3 acres behind VFW Post 9754 for an expansion as part of the $500,000 project. Mayor Dennis Deal told the BMA that the VFW has agreed to accept $70,000 for the property, located between the VFW building and the Holston River, where two ball fields and a parking lot are located.
“We’re pretty sure we can fit another ball field over there, and that would give us three ball fields in that vicinity and a good parking area,” Deal said.
“We don’t want to announce some things today,” Deal added, but there’s more in the works for the park.
In March, the VFW agreed to take $8,000 for the section of VFW Road that is adjacent to Derrick Park and the ball fields.
The BMA also accepted a low bid of $11,645 from Hammer Down Outdoor Creations to install the new playground equipment at Derrick Park. In June, the BMA approved bids to purchase two sets of new playground equipment, two new prefabricated picnic shelters, and a prefabricated outdoor amphitheater for concerts.
The toddler playground, called The Kiddie Crawl, came in at $15,865. And the older child playground, called The Katherine, came in at $25,875, which includes the addition of a roof over the slides. Installation of the two new picnic shelters at $15,270 and a half-hexagon band shell at $14,010 is expected to take place later this year.
The splash pad was planned to open in July but was postponed due to the increase of COVID-19 cases at that time. Due to the weather, it likely won’t open until next year, but when it does, there will be a lot to go with it for city residents.
COVID-19 isn’t the only epidemic the country is fighting. Tennessee consistently ranks among states with the highest rates of childhood obesity with 38.5% of juveniles overweight or obese. Tennessee is one of only three states where preschool-age obesity is increasing rather than decreasing.
Playgrounds and ball fields offer the physical exercise needed to help decrease weight and improve balance, agility and physical strength. We can never have enough exercise and recreational options, and Church Hill leaders are to be commended for their commitment to this project.