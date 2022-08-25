Having admitted to personal use of city property as well as directing city staff to perform work for his personal benefit, Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal should resign immediately.
His response to investigators for the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office that prior to speaking with them, he did not realize using city equipment, city supplies or the city garage for his personal use was wrong defies credulity.
Comptroller Jason Mumpower launched the investigation due to allegations of malfeasance. The investigation was limited to selected records from July, 2020 through May, 2022, and has resulted in the indictment of former Church Hill Court Clerk Stacy Mayes on one count of theft over $2,500.
But while interviewing city employees, investigators discovered that Mayor Deal had been misusing city personnel and assets during his tenure. Deal has been mayor of Church Hill for 22 years.
Investigators determined city employees performed work on private property during and after work hours using city assets. These employees “stated they felt pressured to perform the private work for fear of losing their jobs,” the investigation found.
Mumpower’s report stated, “The mayor and employees used city equipment, the maintenance shop, and city time to work on the mayor’s personal property during the period examined. For example, employees stated they worked on automobiles owned by the mayor.
“City employees stated the mayor used city tools and equipment, including a chainsaw and pressure washer, for his personal benefit. Employees further stated the mayor obtained weed killer from the city for his personal use. Additionally, an employee stated he worked on cabinet knobs belonging to the mayor using the city shop and tools in early 2021.”
The mayor acknowledged to investigators that he had used a city chainsaw and pressure washer for his personal use, as well as received weed killer from the city for his personal benefit, according to the report. He also indicated that he had worked on personal vehicles in the city garage.
Tennessee Code 39-16-402, entitled “Official Misconduct,” states a public servant commits an offense (a felony) who, with intent to obtain a benefit ... intentionally or knowingly commits an act ... that constitutes an unauthorized exercise of official power; (and/or) receives any benefit not otherwise authorized by law. Charges for official misconduct may be brought only by indictment, presentment or criminal information.”
In June 2021, Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong declined to prosecute Deal over allegations that he threatened to shoot city employees during a staff meeting. We presume he will be examining the findings of this probe and act accordingly.
Bad enough that Deal used city property as if he owned it. But directing city employees to perform work for his personal benefit, employees who feared they would be fired if they refused, is intolerable.
Regardless of whether Deal is indicted, these acts will cost him the trust of Church Hill residents and members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and his resignation should be forthcoming immediately.