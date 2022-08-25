Mayor says Church Hill is blessed during his 'state of the union' address

Dennis Deal has been Church Hill mayor for the past 22 years.

Having admitted to personal use of city property as well as directing city staff to perform work for his personal benefit, Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal should resign immediately.

His response to investigators for the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office that prior to speaking with them, he did not realize using city equipment, city supplies or the city garage for his personal use was wrong defies credulity.

