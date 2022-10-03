For the second year in a row, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted to keep its “strong mayor” city government despite that for the second year in a row, the antics of Mayor Dennis Deal have prompted a resolution to replace him with a city manager.
The issue this year was Deal’s misuse of city personnel and assets. A state comptroller’s report released in August found that Deal and employees used city equipment, the maintenance shop and city time to work on the mayor’s personal vehicles. The report stated that “the mayor acknowledged to investigators that he had used a city chainsaw and pressure washer for his personal use, as well as received weed killer from the city for his personal benefit. He also indicated that he had worked on personal vehicles in the city garage.”
One city employee said he worked on cabinet knobs belonging to the mayor using the city shop and tools. Employees performed work for him “for fear of losing their jobs,” the report found.
State law says that a public servant commits a felony when, “with intent to obtain a benefit ... intentionally or knowingly commits an act ... that constitutes an unauthorized exercise of official power; (and/or) receives any benefit not otherwise authorized by law.”
However, Attorney General Dan Armstrong said Deal’s actions didn’t rise to the level of criminality.
Is that because of Deal’s claim that he didn’t know use of city property and employees was illegal? Since when has alleged ignorance of the law been an excuse to break it? Armstrong also gave Deal a pass last year when the mayor threatened to shoot the members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In June of 2021, then City Recorder Josh Russell resigned, citing a May 25 meeting between him, Mayor Deal and several public works employees. Russell and one of the employees, Mike Seal, filed complaints with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department alleging that in that meeting, Deal threatened to shoot them. According to state law, “A person commits the offense of a terroristic threat who threatens to commit any crime of violence.”
Nonetheless, Armstrong investigated and said that while the situation was “disturbing,” he didn’t find that criminal prosecution was warranted. That didn’t satisfy Alderman Kathy Christian, who called for replacing the city’s strong mayor style of government with a full-time city administrator. That vote failed 5-2.
This year, the vote was closer, 4-3. Had one more member joined the majority, Church Hill would be in a position to remove authority from a mayor who has admittedly abused it, and hire a city administrator, perhaps combined with the job of city recorder as is the case in neighboring Mount Carmel.
Voting against the resolution was Alderman Michael Walker, who said he didn’t know about the resolution until two days before the meeting and that without further research, he couldn’t determine whether it is a good idea. Maybe he’s now had sufficient time to consider it. Maybe the resolution should be resubmitted.
Walker said he thought the city’s focus should remain on finding a replacement city recorder. Maybe he should focus on why the city lost its recorder last year. Maybe he should think about what the mayor said prior to the vote, that changes have been made including not allowing people to use city tools or the city garage for non-city business. Who made those changes? The same person who was using city tools and the city garage for non-city business?
Deal also mentioned that while the city has lost several employees, he does not feel that he is the reason why.
“I might add that, you know, we’ve lost several employees,” Deal said. “I choose not to bring up the word chaos to this city. I know why we’ve lost them. Is it because of me? Nope, but that’s OK. I choose not to drag this city in the dirt for that, and I’m not going to.”