For the second year in a row, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen has voted to keep its “strong mayor” city government despite that for the second year in a row, the antics of Mayor Dennis Deal have prompted a resolution to replace him with a city manager.

The issue this year was Deal’s misuse of city personnel and assets. A state comptroller’s report released in August found that Deal and employees used city equipment, the maintenance shop and city time to work on the mayor’s personal vehicles. The report stated that “the mayor acknowledged to investigators that he had used a city chainsaw and pressure washer for his personal use, as well as received weed killer from the city for his personal benefit. He also indicated that he had worked on personal vehicles in the city garage.”

