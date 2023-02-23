Vice president and superintendent-elect all smiles

Kingsport Board of Education President Todd Golden (left) and Superintendent-elect Chris Hampton strike poses after the Feb. 13, 2023, school board meeting, where the board voted 5-0 to choose interim Hampton as the next permanent superintendent. 

 RICK WAGNER/Kingsport Times-News

There are times when a search for a school superintendent should look far afield, for instance, when there’s a lack of qualified local candidates. But when a candidate with all the right qualifications including institutional knowledge presents, it makes no sense to go outside.

It is in the best interest of the educational system to keep that candidate on board, as has the Kingsport Board of Education.

