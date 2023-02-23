Kingsport Board of Education President Todd Golden (left) and Superintendent-elect Chris Hampton strike poses after the Feb. 13, 2023, school board meeting, where the board voted 5-0 to choose interim Hampton as the next permanent superintendent.
There are times when a search for a school superintendent should look far afield, for instance, when there’s a lack of qualified local candidates. But when a candidate with all the right qualifications including institutional knowledge presents, it makes no sense to go outside.
It is in the best interest of the educational system to keep that candidate on board, as has the Kingsport Board of Education.
Institutional knowledge is the sum of information an individual possesses about a workplace, including expertise, policies, data, know-how, processes, values and experiences, such as was possessed by Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse, who left the system last fall.
The board turned to Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton to fill in. And when it opened a recent meeting to discuss candidate interview strategies, within 10 minutes it voted Hampton superintendent-elect. No candidate could have been more qualified because no other candidate could begin to match Hampton’s institutional knowledge of Kingsport City Schools.
“I move we don’t even have an interview process. We know what we have,” board member Julie Byers said of Hampton, a motion seconded by Vice President Todd Golden.
After assurances from City Attorney Bart Rowlett that the board could move to make Hampton superintendent-elect instead of doing interviews, board member Brandon Fletcher made that idea a motion. Discussion of a contract comes later.
“I believe his interim contract remains in place until the new contract is approved,” Rowlett said, after which Golden made a motion to offer Hampton a full-time contract, seconded by member Jim Welch.
The vote was unanimous. It was something Hampton said he did not expect at that meeting.
“It’s all completely unexpected. Rarely am I rendered speechless, but I am rendered speechless at this point,” Hampton said.
As Fletcher pointed out, Hampton has spent 26 years applying for the top position in a series of positions in the school system, six years as a teacher, one year as a counselor, seven years as assistant principal, 11 years as principal, and one year as a central office administrator over secondary education. Hampton, a Northeast Tennessee native, holds a doctorate, master’s and bachelor’s degrees from East Tennessee State University.
He is the first superintendent to be appointed from within the system since Richard Kitzmiller, who served 2002-2012. Kitzmiller retired and was replaced by then-Greeneville Superintendent Lyle Ailshie, who resigned in 2017 and was followed by then-Greeneville Superintendent Moorhouse, who came to KCS in February 2018.
It is to the city’s great benefit that Hampton will take the chair in the superintendent’s office. Well done, school board.