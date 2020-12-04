That Matthew Scott Brosious has been charged with child abuse is a miscarriage of justice, not because he’s innocent but because the charge is grossly inadequate.
With a 1-year-old child in the car, Brosious was seen weaving in and out of traffic on Highway 11-W in Kingsport, heading into Mount Carmel. Hawkins County deputies responded, saw the same behavior and initiated a traffic stop. Brosious allegedly accelerated to 100 mph, still weaving from lane to lane, and attempted several times to turn off 11-W but was going too fast to make the turn.
At the North Central Avenue intersection, Brocious again attempted to turn north and again failed.
But the vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence, continued through a field, went over an embankment, and turned onto an access road for a grocery store.
According to the report, the car continued through a parking lot, struck a concrete curb, and finally became disabled after hitting an earthen embankment.
Brosious, 28, and a female passenger, Sierra Alexis Langenderfer, 21, allegedly refused commands by police to exit the vehicle and were forcibly removed and taken into custody following a brief struggle. Brosious is supposedly a homeless man from Nashville but has spent time in the area, including an arrest in 2014 in Elizabethton for fifth offense driving while suspended. Langenderfer is from Johnson City.
Brosious faces a litany of charges: felony evading arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a felony, DUI, reckless endangerment, speeding 100 in a 55 mph zone, tampering with evidence, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, violation of the Drug Free School Zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to exercise due care, driving on a revoked license, possession of a gun by an intoxicated person, lane violation and registration violation.
Langenderfer was charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were also charged with child abuse. There was a 1-year-old baby in the car. Brosious reportedly told officers he ingested a large amount of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) during the pursuit.
In Tennessee, putting a child in a situation so as to adversely affect its welfare is a Class E felony, the least serious felony punishable by one to six years in prison. It cannot be upgraded to aggravated child abuse unless certain circumstances are met including serious bodily injury to the child, but even then, the penalty is eight years in prison and up.
A Class A felony is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison. Kidnapping is a Class A felony, and so should be putting a baby’s life on the line by fleeing police, regardless of whether the driver is intoxicated.