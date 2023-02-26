Egg prices have come down, but across the country, cities and towns are crafting ordinances allowing backyard chickens. You don’t need a farm to raise chickens, but you do need an ordinance to control them and ensure they don’t become a nuisance, says Surgoinsville Alderman Warren Bishop.
That’s why the town has voted on first reading to establish an ordinance that would fine various behaviors, and resident chicken owners are squawking about it.
Mayor Merrell Graham said the ordinance will help control the chicken population and prevent the animals from getting in the road, which happens frequently.
A few residents attended a recent Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to protest.
“We’ve had chickens for about four years,” said Rita Thompson Lawson. “They’ve always been kept in the coop and don’t get out. We do it to provide eggs, and we give eggs to the community. To penalize me because somebody else has got chickens running around, I think is wrong.”
On the other hand, Lawson said stray dogs have twice broken down her fence and killed all of her chickens, one reason the town needs an ordinance.
Across the country, urban centers are home to a variety of wildlife including foxes, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, weasels, birds of prey, mice and rats. They are also home to domesticated cats and dogs. Many of these animals prey on chickens, particularly if they are not kept in predator-proof structures.
Surgoinsville’s proposed ordinance would require that, and inspections would levy fines to ensure it.
Other complaints deal with the number of chickens residents could have. The ordinance limits it to six hens and no roosters.
“I have more than six,” said Elizabeth Kennedy. “So you’re going to charge me $50 every day until I get rid of those chickens?”
The answer would be yes.
“Are you going to pay me back for all the money that I invested in building my coop and caring for my hens?”
The answer would be no.
The ordinance is necessary and residents — and the chickens — will have to live with it. It states that coops will be inspected and violators fined $50 a day. Some residents suggested that instead of passing an ordinance, those letting their chickens run loose should be fined.
But as Bishop pointed out, careless owners can’t be fined unless there is an ordinance to violate.
But Mayor Graham says the ordinance is not yet finalized.
“All we’re wanting to do is keep the chickens put up,” Graham said. “If they run loose, there’s no telling where they could be, and that’s really the thing we want to do is keep them controlled. As far as how many chickens you can have, we will decide, and I don’t know if it’ll be six; it will probably have to be more than that. We will address this at at least one more workshop and look at the chicken ordinance because we’re not ready to vote and make it final yet.”
Surgoinsville residents who have an interest should attend the next several meetings if they want to provide input.