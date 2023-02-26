Egg prices have come down, but across the country, cities and towns are crafting ordinances allowing backyard chickens. You don’t need a farm to raise chickens, but you do need an ordinance to control them and ensure they don’t become a nuisance, says Surgoinsville Alderman Warren Bishop.

That’s why the town has voted on first reading to establish an ordinance that would fine various behaviors, and resident chicken owners are squawking about it.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you