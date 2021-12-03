Virginia is in for some big changes come January. As President Biden quickly targeted as much of the Trump administration’s initiatives as he could, so too will Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin move Virginia in new directions when he takes office Jan. 15 as the state’s 74th governor. In Gate City on a thank you tour, Youngkin said he was thankful for his majority vote totals across Southwest Virginia.
His election “was the reflection of a movement across this entire commonwealth,” he said. Crediting rural Virginia localities with countering the urban Northern Virginia vote for his win, Youngkin outlined his immediate plans for the state. With Republicans also now in control of the House of Delegates, he will have support though Democrats continue to control the state Senate.
Here’s some of what Youngkin said he plans:
• On day one of his administration he will strike down COVID-19 school mask mandates, ban critical race theory in state schools, and fire the state’s parole board and public health commissioner.
• Ensure parents matter and support education, public safety, low taxes, constitutional rights and economic growth.
• Start a waste and efficiency audit of state government beginning with the Virginia Employment Commission and Department of Motor Vehicles.
• Support the “largest tax rebate in the history of Virginia” in the wake of a $2.6 billion surplus and an anticipated $3 billion surplus in 2023.
• Push for elimination of the state grocery sales tax.
• Implement a one-year suspension of the most recent increase in the state gasoline sales tax.
• Double the standard deduction for the state income tax.
• Exempt up to $40,000 of veterans’ retirement income from taxation.
• Return state public schools to five-days-a-week classroom instruction.
• The largest education budget in state history with teacher salary hikes and more funding for facility construction and special education.
• Create innovative public charter schools for college and career preparation.
• Budget increases for law enforcement salaries and training across the state.
• Defend Virginia’s right-to-work status.
• A 12-month tax holiday on small businesses’ profits to encourage growth and hiring.
• Cuts in Virginia business regulations to encourage “an innovation economy.”
And Youngkin weighed in on the continuing COVID-19 vaccine controversy: “I do not believe that people should be told that they must get the vaccine,” Youngkin said. “I believe in the vaccine. ... I encourage people to get the vaccine, but that is your decision, not mine.”
Youngkin said he opposes businesses firing workers for not getting vaccinated and promises to revoke mandates for state employees to get vaccinated and wear masks.
Leadership is about change and managing that change. Virginia voters certainly demonstrated their desire for change, but sometimes it is uncomfortable.
Without doubt, some of what Youngkin plans will be uncomfortable, even for those who cast a vote for him. Time will tell if the commonwealth got what it needs.