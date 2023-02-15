Layoffs continue to sweep across the U.S. economy and regionally with the announcement that Eastman Chemical Co. is conducting a workforce reduction of 3% globally.
What that might mean here in terms of lost jobs has not been disclosed, but Eastman said the reduction will be complete in the U.S. within days.
The reason for the reduction? “A challenging environment,” Eastman says. A spokesman said the company is taking steps to reduce its cost structure by $200 million including “$125 million in manufacturing expenses through manufacturing efficiencies, optimizing the supply chain, and lowering costs through planned and unplanned shutdowns.
“Another $75 million will be saved through non-manufacturing costs, including workforce reductions,” Eastman said. The cuts would not include hourly employees who work in operations roles.
Not a day goes by it seems without another layoff announcement, particularly in big technical firms as companies rein in costs.
Some say they’re reacting to a global economic downtown, or the increasing likelihood of a recession; others that rapid interest rate hikes and weak consumer demand have forced job reductions, or that growth is slowing.
The consensus seems to be that more job losses are coming, and soon.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the behaviors it cultivated, such as remote work and buying groceries online, prompted tech companies to hire rapidly and aggressively, Margaret O’Mara, a University of Washington professor, said. When inflation hit the U.S. hard, the Fed raised interest rates, which caused the economy to soften. Growth stalled from there.
So where is the economy headed? How likely is a recession this year?
The Motley Fool is a private financial and investing advice company based in Alexandria, Virginia. It has a reputation for accuracy. Here’s what it says: “Will a recession hit in 2023 and drive countless Americans out of a job? That’s certainly the scenario many economists warned us about often during the latter half of 2022.
“In fact, a lot of people made the wise decision to boost their savings account balances in 2022 to gear up for a potential economic downturn in 2023. But just how likely is a recession within the next 12 months? Well, the truth is that we just don’t know. Right now, economic conditions aren’t particularly indicative of a recession. But if certain factors change over the next few months, the likelihood of a recession could increase.
“Although we’re starting 2023 with lower inflation levels than we saw during the midpoint of 2022, living costs are still way up across the board. And that means the Federal Reserve is unlikely to back down on its interest rate hikes. The concern, however, is that rising interest rates will fuel a major decline in consumer spending. That could be enough to drive the economy into recession territory.”
We think it’s wise to follow Eastman’s example and cut spending as best we can, just in case. To do that, you need to find out where your income’s going before you decide where you can save. Look online for “household budget tips.”
We’re optimistic that this year is going to be better. But best to be prepared.