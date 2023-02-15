Eastman logo

Layoffs continue to sweep across the U.S. economy and regionally with the announcement that Eastman Chemical Co. is conducting a workforce reduction of 3% globally.

What that might mean here in terms of lost jobs has not been disclosed, but Eastman said the reduction will be complete in the U.S. within days.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you