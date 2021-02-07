Sen. Ben Chafin was one of our own, born at Abingdon, an East Tennessee State graduate and Southwest Virginia farmer and lawyer who held Rep. Bill Wampler’s 4th District State House seat before becoming state senator. He represented all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell and Tazewell counties and the cities of Norton and Radford, as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties.
Augustus Benton Chafin Jr. left us Jan. 1 at age 60, a victim of COVID-19, just several weeks before he would have introduced a bill in the 2021 General Assembly session to strengthen protections for incapacitated adults facing physical and financial abuse.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III and 1st District Delegate Terry Kilgore said Chafin’s Senate bill gives adult protective workers the ability to intervene in situations of elder abuse and abuse of younger adults dependent on others for care. “Ben was really focused on that,” Kilgore said, “and it’s one way we can continue his legacy.”
The legislation, to be delivered to Gov. Ralph Northam for consideration, would allow Adult Protective Services workers to seek an emergency protective order in cases where an incapacitated adult is facing acts of violence, force, threats or financial exploitation.
Slemp said that Chafin had been focused on elder abuse issues and had worked with the Virginia Criminal Justice Conference and advocates for elder justice in developing a way to close the protective order loophole.
Under current state law, Slemp said, protective workers can seek an emergency court order in adult abuse situations only when a situation poses a “clear and substantial risk of death or immediate physical harm. This loophole prevents APS from safeguarding a vulnerable population group from threats, acts of non-lethal violence, neglect, fraud or financial incapacitation and without any ability to restrict a perpetrator’s actions on a temporary basis,” Slemp said.
Chafin’s bill broadens a court’s authority to issue a protective order if an adult is incapacitated, if an emergency exists, and if the adult does not have the capacity to consent to protective services. Slemp said the bill also would allow a judge to impose conditions against the alleged abuser.
“Senator Chafin took a particular interest in this issue and represented Departments of Social Services in his private practice,” Slemp said. “It is my hope that this important new law will safeguard a vulnerable population and will be a testament of Senator Chafin’s lasting legacy of public service and commitment to protecting seniors from elder abuse.”
The bill is needed, and in Sen. Chafin’s memory, should become law.