The Johnson City Planning Commission met on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to discuss the Keebler Annexation. 

Kingsport’s Long Island of the Holston and the Gray community have something in common. They are neutral zones.

Located along the “Great Indian Warrior Path,” a historic route traveled by the Cherokee, Long Island emerged as a neutral area for settling tribal disputes. Likewise, Gray developed as a neutral area between Kingsport and Johnson City, which historically didn’t like each other, and in the minds of some residents, still don’t.

