Kingsport’s Long Island of the Holston and the Gray community have something in common. They are neutral zones.
Located along the “Great Indian Warrior Path,” a historic route traveled by the Cherokee, Long Island emerged as a neutral area for settling tribal disputes. Likewise, Gray developed as a neutral area between Kingsport and Johnson City, which historically didn’t like each other, and in the minds of some residents, still don’t.
Since 2000, the Gray area has added population every year as the two cities continue to grow together. Now comes a major development for Gray, a proposed 494-unit housing project along Suncrest Drive that would be the area’s largest new development in decades. It is being called the Keebler Annexation and will become part of Johnson City.
“It’s the largest development that’s occurred in the area in 30 years,” said Cathy Ball, Johnson City’s city manager. It comprises 135 acres of land on which a developer is looking to build 361 single-family homes and 133 townhomes. The Johnson City Commission approved a request to proceed with the annexation in July.
Nor is it the only development in Gray. There are a dozen new developments in the area in various stages of approval totaling more than 1,500 new units of housing in Gray, including the Keebler Annexation.
“We are going to have to come up with plans working together with the state, city and county on exactly how to manage this,” said state Rep. Tim Hicks, whose district encompasses Gray.
The coming influx of population opens a variety of new issues, from traffic flow to accommodating new school students. Resident Ivan Barnes said he’s not opposed to the new development but wants to see more done to address traffic issues. Specifically, Barnes said he’d like to see a traffic signal installed at the intersection of Suncrest Drive and Shadden/Old Gray Station Road.
“I think I have talked to enough people to study it, and may get something done,” said Barnes.
Others believe a recent meeting with residents was light on specifics. Joan and Jeff Chipokas, who moved to Gray last year from Connecticut, felt the meeting would have been more beneficial if audience members were able to ask questions as in a town hall session.
Both are concerned about how the city and county will manage so much growth. Jeff Chipokas said he’s a volunteer with the Gray Volunteer Fire Department and worries more traffic from more developments could impact response times. He’s also concerned about whether schools might be able to handle potentially hundreds of new students.
“They’re allowing this increase in population so quickly, and massive amounts of residential increases,” he said. “They’re saying already the schools are overpopulated. How long does it take to build a school?”
Over the next half decade or so, population growth in the Gray area will also pull in suppliers of goods and services. Johnson City planners should turn their focus to the larger Gray community right now, particularly with respect to schools and roads.
Gray is bisected by Interstate 26, which connects to Bobby Hicks Highway.
But secondary roads are going to be burdened when in just several years, hundreds of new families will be added to current strong growth.