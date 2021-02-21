Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal was perturbed and wanted his Board of Mayor and Aldermen to pay for it to the tune of some $66,000 a year. That’s how much Mount Carmel Alderman Steve McLain says his community pays Church Hill for participating in the latter’s Recreation League sports program.
Deal asked his BMA to oust Mount Carmel from the Joint Recreation Board that operates the program. Also represented on that board is Surgoinsville, which kicks in 20% of the annual operating cost while Church Hill and Mount Carmel each fund 40%.
What would Church Hill gain by endorsing Mayor Deal’s request that it give Mount Carmel a required one-year notice to leave a program that has been in place for 30 years? Nothing. The mayor said Mount Carmel children could continue to participate in the program, paying the same individual fees as do Surgoinsville and Church Hill children.
So with nothing to gain and $66,000 to lose every year, why should the Church Hill BMA go along with the mayor? Well, because the Mount Carmel BMA had “bashed this city bad,” Deal told members. He said Mount Carmel officials misrepresented things that he supposedly said and also cast aspersions on Church Hill’s handling of Rec Board funding.
And so Mayor Deal intended to punish Mount Carmel by letting it keep $66,000 a year that it would otherwise give to Church Hill. That’s a deal the Church Hill BMA should have laughed at, but that wasn’t necessary. Fortunately for the city, Mayor Deal thought better of his proposition and changed his mind.
But meanwhile, Mount Carmel should get its house in order. Mayor Pat Stilwell started this brouhaha by appointing herself, Alderman Mindy Fleishour and softball coach Jeff Gray to represent Mount Carmel on the Joint Rec Board. But traditionally, the cities appoint an alderman and two citizens, and coaches do not serve on that board — and with good reason.
As Mayor Deal explained, “If you serve on this board you cannot be a coach. The reason that was put in before me is we didn’t want board members going out there coaching, and saying, ‘Well I’m on the board. We’re going to do whatever we want.’ It doesn’t work that way.”
Deal said that rule “goes back 30 years, and if they want to allow people on the board to coach, then all three cities must give their approval. This (Mount Carmel) alderman spoke up and said, Dennis Deal wanted that changed back. I’ve not met with anybody to change anything back,” Deal said. “So that’s another false statement.”
Members of the Mount Carmel BMA at a January meeting questioned what the city gets for its annual contribution. Said Aldermen McLain, “We give $66,000 per year toward this. If you read into it, it says the town will be billed at cost. But from what I can find or do, we just pay that amount. The Rec League doesn’t do a budget that I can find.” Said Alderman Darby Patrick, “I would like to know where the money is going to since there’s no sports going on. What’s it paying for?”
Mayor Stilwell replied, “You need to go to a meeting and ask them.”
Good advice. All of this could have been avoided with proper communication. Instead, we have Church Hill Alderman James Grigsby calling the Mount Carmel BMA “a total embarrassment.” What purpose does that serve?