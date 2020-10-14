Like kudzu, “the vine that ate the South,” campaign signs crop up here and there as political seasons approach. Before long they invade neighborhoods and streets and highways right up to Election Day — and some weeks beyond.
When all but piled on top of each other as at Kingsport’s Civic Auditorium, they are eyesores. And for all the importance placed on them, political signs don’t offer much of a return against their cost. Jonathan Krasno, a political science professor at Binghamton University in New York, reported in a study that campaign signs have no effect on voter turnout and provide but only a minuscule boost, if any, in a candidate’s chances to win.
Randomized field experiments in a study by lead author Donald Green of Columbia University found that lawn signs increase voter share by but 1.7 percentage points on average, an effect unlikely to be large enough to alter the outcome except perhaps in a very close contest.
But the more signs the better, candidates seem to believe. That becomes a problem about where signs are placed. Generally, so-called election litter may only be put on private property with permission. They may be the sign of the season, but they cannot be placed in public rights of way where they may obstruct drivers’ views or present safety hazards.
In Kingsport and Johnson City, illegal political signs are picked up and stored where candidates can retrieve them.
Several years ago when signs were getting out of hand, Rogersville sent officers on a sweep to remove signs illegally posted on city rights of way, and the haul included campaigns for county mayor, highway superintendent and county commissioners. “They are all at the Street Department, and we’ll be glad to let them come by and pick them up,” said the city building inspector.
Not a bad idea. It would be a monstrously better idea if fines are attached. Another good idea would be to create a social media page where residents can report with a photo what they believe may be an illegal sign.
Signs are also prohibited from appearing on public property such as schools and parks, in median areas between traffic lanes, and along controlled- access roads.
While campaign rules vary by community, under state law campaign signs must clearly state who paid for the sign and that it may not be displayed within 100 feet of the entrance to a voting location on Election Day.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the display of political and other types of signs on residential property is a unique, important and protected means of communication, and towns cannot restrict the display of such signs. As displays of free speech, we couldn’t agree more.
But public property is different, and for reasons of safety and appearance, communities have not just a right to control where they are placed but a duty to ensure enforcement.