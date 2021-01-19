Cameras are found wherever there are folks with smartphones and increasingly on dashboards and doorbells, where they record activity that could be harmful to you or your property.
For public safety purposes, they may be placed at dangerous intersections or violent areas where law enforcement can’t always be present. They are even found on school buses to ostensibly control student behavior. Soon, they may be found at Scott County’s solid waste disposal sites, replacing the eyes and ears of proposed site guards monitoring illegal disposal.
Scott has 15 sites where county residents may take solid waste, but there’s a history of abuse, including items being placed in the incorrect container or just thrown on the ground. The county also believes people from outside the county and even outside the state are dumping at the disposal sites, creating extra expense for the county.
To counter this behavior, the Scott County Board of Supervisors established a committee to find solutions. It recommended set hours and days for the sites to be open under a schedule where they would be manned using county employees and workers from SCOTT Service, an alternative sentencing program.
The changes were to go into effect Feb. 1. Not anymore.
Some board members received calls from residents taking issue with the proposal due to some sites being closed while others are open, limiting access. David Redwine, a former board member, voiced concerns that the changes would inconvenience residents.
“I don’t really think that you all want your names attached to that schedule,” Redwine told the board. “I know that you didn’t all have a hand in that particular schedule, but it’s just not very user-friendly to the people of the county, and I just feel like that’s going to cause more uprise and more trouble for you all and less help for the people of the county than you all want.”
Cameras can solve the problem, providing 24/7 monitoring and allowing all of the sites to remain open without being manned. Should an incident occur, recordings can be reviewed to find who’s responsible.
Bill Dingus, public works director, said representatives from the Scott County Telephone Cooperative have agreed to help the county work toward installing security cameras at each of the sites. The cameras cost $1,000, Dingus said, and past footage can be viewed by the litter control officer if problems are reported.
“With those cameras and the signage,” Dingus said, “we can get a conviction if somebody violates the rules.”
Problem solved with no need for folks to stand around and no need to close the sites. Sometimes, the solution to a problem can stare you right in the face, but you just can’t see it.