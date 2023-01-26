A new art project unveiled by the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts will populate the city with a herd of uniquely painted goats, providing residents and visitors a display of colorful public art. But has the city missed an opportunity to capitalize on another creature with greater appeal to tourists?
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats that will be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The event is a new arts and crafts festival that will debut April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Each goat can be sponsored for $1,500. After their premiere at the festival, the goats will be deployed throughout the community to provide entertainment and inspiration.
The sponsor fee provides ownership of the goat sculpture with the option to donate it to Engage Kingsport. The choice of who will paint the goat is up to the sponsor, but the Office of Cultural Arts will provide a list if requested. Painters must follow the guidelines of the project, and each goat may have a business logo painted as a 3x3-inch brand on the animal.
Each sponsor will be recognized in marketing for the project. A $200 stipend for the artist with an allowance of an additional $200 for paint and decorating materials will be taken from the sponsor fee.
Each goat, by signed agreement, will be on display from April 21 through the Fun Fest Parade. At the conclusion of the Fun Fest Parade, the goats can be taken by the sponsor or donated to the city for a more permanent installation. Each goat donated to Engage Kingsport may be on display for at least one year or many.
Many communities are associated with certain painted animals, still others with various rumored creatures such as Norton’s promotion of the Woodbooger, the region’s Bigfoot offering. Norton held its first Woodbooger Festival in 2014.
Kingsport should take similar advantage of the Kingsport Crawler. It’s an insect-like creature supposedly known from stories told to woodsman Daniel Boone by the Cherokee, who have inhabited this region for thousands of years.
As the story goes, the Kingsport Crawler is a six-legged creature about 5 feet long with a tail resembling a scorpion. It has a hard shell body, antennae and multifaceted eyes. The Crawler is said to be carnivorous, mostly eating squirrels, snakes, rodents and birds. It spits a poison that immobilizes its victims, and like a spider, spins a cocoon around them.
The creature lives underground and is nocturnal. One of the stories Boone supposedly heard about the Crawler involved a lost Cherokee boy who was thought to be a victim. His father crawled down a tunnel and found the child hanging in a sunken cavern, wrapped in a cocoon. Over the years parents would caution their children to be home before dark “or the Crawler will get you.”
The Kingsport Crawler is a nasty creature, but the city might drive tourism by promoting it. Until then, more information about sponsoring a goat is available at 423-392-8416.