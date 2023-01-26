Goat art

The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is asking for the public to help sponsor fiberglass goats as part of a wider reaching public arts display.

 Contributed photo

A new art project unveiled by the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts will populate the city with a herd of uniquely painted goats, providing residents and visitors a display of colorful public art. But has the city missed an opportunity to capitalize on another creature with greater appeal to tourists?

The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats that will be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The event is a new arts and crafts festival that will debut April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you