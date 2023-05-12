20230427_101138.jpg

From left to right, Tennessee state Sen. Jon Lundberg, Leclerc Foods U.S. Director of Operations Dan Beverly, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Food City President and CEO Steve Smith celebrate the expansion of Leclerc Foods’ Sullivan County headquarters. Some of the officials hold up Leclerc Foods’ — a snack company based in Quebec, Canada — Célébration milk chocolate butter cookies.

 TESSA WORLEY/KINGSPORT TIMES NEWS

A growing population providing a strong workforce, and access to two interstate highways, are among reasons that good economic news continues in this region including recent proposed expansions of businesses in Sullivan and Washington counties.

Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that Leclerc Foods will be investing $3.4 million to complete the second expansion of its U.S. headquarters in Sullivan County. The expansion is expected to create 48 full-time jobs.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you