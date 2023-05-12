From left to right, Tennessee state Sen. Jon Lundberg, Leclerc Foods U.S. Director of Operations Dan Beverly, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Food City President and CEO Steve Smith celebrate the expansion of Leclerc Foods’ Sullivan County headquarters. Some of the officials hold up Leclerc Foods’ — a snack company based in Quebec, Canada — Célébration milk chocolate butter cookies.
A growing population providing a strong workforce, and access to two interstate highways, are among reasons that good economic news continues in this region including recent proposed expansions of businesses in Sullivan and Washington counties.
Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that Leclerc Foods will be investing $3.4 million to complete the second expansion of its U.S. headquarters in Sullivan County. The expansion is expected to create 48 full-time jobs.
A German fan manufacturer is looking to grow its operations in the Washington County Industrial Park. Officials with Ebm-papst are in talks with Washington County leaders to purchase a 14.6-acre tract adjacent to its 175,000-square-foot building in the Telford industrial park to expand its manufacturing capabilities.
Dan Beverly, U.S. director of operations for Leclerc Foods, said the company will invest $6 million over a two-year period, with $3.5 million being used to purchase equipment that will create growth.
Leclerc has been in Kingsport for 15 years, and its two local plants create 55 million pounds of snack products yearly. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said that when Leclerc chose Sullivan County, “Quite honestly, we wondered if we had the quality workforce that they needed, and I think today we’re celebrating the fact that they found the workforce here that they needed and one they had confidence was going to continue the quality of Leclerc.”
In Washington County, officials with Ebm-papst, which officially dedicated its new plant in November, said the company is now at full production. Mark Shiring, president and CEO of Ebm-papst USA, told local officials at the ribbon cutting for the new plant that production of the company’s next generation of EC motors, (brushless motors controlled by external electronic circuit boards) is underway at the site and that Ebm-papst is “already in talks” to grow its manufacturing operations to an adjacent tract in the industrial park.
Alicia Summers, executive director of the Washington County Economic Development Council, told members of the Washington County Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee that the company is asking the county to sell it a portion of a subdivided 37-acre tract in the industrial park for that expansion.
Several local leaders gathered for the Leclerc announcement, including state Sen. Jon Lundberg, who talked about the business environment of East Tennessee.
“It’s not just about the workforce, those warm bodies, it’s about what they do, and if you look out at these hills, it’s about the work ethic that I think makes this company successful and grow,” Lundberg said. “That’s what I’m most proud of. That’s the message I love taking back to Nashville of what we do here, of what we offer. In the state, we don’t create jobs, but hopefully we have created the environment for folks to invest the capital to hire the staff and take the risk and do exactly what they’ve done here.”
New families moving into the region helps grow the workforce. Last month, 71 families from 27 states moved to Kingsport, with Florida being the top provider state. Other families arrived in Sullivan and Washington counties.
We welcome them to our beautiful corner of the world, one that continues to thrive.