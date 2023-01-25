Gem of Virginia - Steve Lawson on Humans of the World

Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson, center, is interviewed by Erica Melargo and Marco Biagioli of the Britalians TV show’s ‘Humans of the World.’ Big Stone Gap was part of an eight-town trip the show’s hosts undertook as they searched the commonwealth to find Virginia’s ‘gem.’

 Contributed/Britalians TV

It’s less than an hour’s drive from Kingsport to a regional treasure. Just follow US 23 and you’ll arrive in Big Stone Gap, the newly crowned gem of Virginia, which bills itself as the little town in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains with quintessential Southern charm.

Soon, Big Stone Gap will be on view to the entire world thanks to a British broadcaster called Britalians TV, which travels the world interviewing folks to “show you the world unfiltered.”

