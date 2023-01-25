Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson, center, is interviewed by Erica Melargo and Marco Biagioli of the Britalians TV show’s ‘Humans of the World.’ Big Stone Gap was part of an eight-town trip the show’s hosts undertook as they searched the commonwealth to find Virginia’s ‘gem.’
It’s less than an hour’s drive from Kingsport to a regional treasure. Just follow US 23 and you’ll arrive in Big Stone Gap, the newly crowned gem of Virginia, which bills itself as the little town in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains with quintessential Southern charm.
Soon, Big Stone Gap will be on view to the entire world thanks to a British broadcaster called Britalians TV, which travels the world interviewing folks to “show you the world unfiltered.”
It claims to be the world’s first interview and experience-centric TV Channel featuring interviews with guests from all walks of life, “to make you feel good and take you on an exciting discovery journey of the people and places that make our wonderful planet.” The productions are called “Humans of the World.”
Britalians TV has filmed in dozens of countries on four continents. Last year, it traveled to the U.S., filming episodes in Vermont, and last fall it headed south to Virginia because of its heritage and role in colonizing America. The two hosts quickly found Big Stone Gap and were enthralled.
Why? Big Stone Gap Tourism Director Ked Meade said it was because of the people, who like to be what and who they are.
Meade said the town is one of eight Virginia localities that drew the focus of Britalians TV’s show hosts and Italian transplants Erica Melargo and Marco Biagioli. They spent their Christmas holiday touring and filming the town, Meade said, after its ongoing social media and marketing efforts got their attention.
“We had a strong presence out there, and they reached out to (Town Manager) Steve Lawson, and he got me involved,” Meade said. “We basically sent them everything we had. We sent them some videos that we’d done before showing our story, and we sent them some pictures and pointed out some specific things on our website. The next thing we know, they chose us and they’re here.”
“We didn’t make any announcements or play it up because we wanted them to see the true Big Stone Gap,” Meade said.
That low-key approach let the pair get a full dose of local hospitality, Meade added.
“We’d just walk into a restaurant and ask them if we could shoot an interview. People broke their backs to help, moving furniture and setting up lighting. Everyone was so willing to help them. One thing that they were shocked about was how well everybody knew each other. They couldn’t believe how integrated everyone was,” Meade said.
After visiting localities as far away as Ashland, Tappahannock and Clarksville, the pair issued their verdict — Big Stone Gap is the gem of Virginia — and “Humans of the World” will return three more times in the spring, summer and fall to shoot a two-hour special about the town.
Big Stone Gap was founded in 1856, has a population of 5,200 and offers mountain beauty that, as it boasts, “allows residents and visitors the opportunity to step back into old Americana when life was simpler and land was abundant. When you visit Big Stone Gap, you’ll find yourself wedged between some of the most breathtaking scenery Virginia has to offer. Mountains spring up on all sides of the town and create the perfect backdrop for a relaxing getaway. Not to mention, the endless mountain and forested land provide ample opportunities for adventure, such as biking, hiking, and horseback riding.”
“They said all the towns were amazing, but they felt like they were home here,” Meade said. “They never felt more loved. Steve told them that when he was here the mountains hugged him and he felt safe. They said he was completely right, that they felt they were hugged since the second they got here.”
That’s the magic that is Big Stone Gap, as the world will learn.