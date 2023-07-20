Broadband expansion - LENOWISCO and state officials at Duffield ceremony

Virginia Housing and Community Development Broadband Director Tamarah Holmes, center, joined LENOWISCO Planning District and local government officials and House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore in a symbolic ribbon cutting for broadband expansion in far Southwest Virginia.

 Mike Still/Six Rivers Media

Thousands of families in Southwest Virginia are finally catching up with the rest of this region in gaining high-speed internet access, continuing a process that began a century ago as folks living in rural areas obtained electricity through the federal Rural Electrification Administration.

Next came other essentials like the National Telephone Cooperative Association, which consolidated and extended telephone service, and water lines through federal and state grants. The effort to extend access to high-speed internet to underserved rural areas was underway well before COVID demonstrated the necessity.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you