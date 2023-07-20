Virginia Housing and Community Development Broadband Director Tamarah Holmes, center, joined LENOWISCO Planning District and local government officials and House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore in a symbolic ribbon cutting for broadband expansion in far Southwest Virginia.
Thousands of families in Southwest Virginia are finally catching up with the rest of this region in gaining high-speed internet access, continuing a process that began a century ago as folks living in rural areas obtained electricity through the federal Rural Electrification Administration.
Next came other essentials like the National Telephone Cooperative Association, which consolidated and extended telephone service, and water lines through federal and state grants. The effort to extend access to high-speed internet to underserved rural areas was underway well before COVID demonstrated the necessity.
“One thing that we heard over and over again during COVID was how parents and guardians would have to drive their children to McDonald’s or some kind of parking lot to be able to access Wi-Fi so they could complete their assignments,” said Tyler Lester, legislative aide to 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion. “That’s just unacceptable and we don’t want to have our students and families in that kind of position.”
Officials from the LENOWISCO Planning District and area governments just cut a virtual ribbon on the third and latest round of Virginia Telecommunications Initiative funding, $22.8 million in state grants with a 20% local government match, to complete a four-year program of broadband internet last-mile connections.
LENOWISCO has worked with Scott County Telephone and Powell Valley Electric Cooperative to extend SCT’s network to residences and businesses over the past three years using $2 million from two rounds of VATI funds in 2020 and 2021. For 2022, the VATI share jumped to $22.8 million. Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore joined LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller, SCT CEO Bill Franklin and Virginia Housing and Community Development Broadband Office Director Tamarah Holmes to announce the next stage.
“It’s very important to our communities and very important to our citizens to be sure that they have access to broadband,” Kilgore said before announcing that the latest VATI funding will allow about 97% coverage of all homes, businesses and community anchor sites that lacked broadband coverage.
Kilgore said the funding will bring service to 4,162 homes and businesses in Lee County, 5,902 homes and businesses in Wise County, and 118 homes and businesses in Scott County.
“It’s really something just like water and sewer that we really need to make sure that we are able to attract businesses and attract folks to live and work here and raise their family here in Southwest Virginia,” Kilgore said.
Pillion said legislation he supported for $700 million in funding for statewide broadband expansion will help Southwest Virginia students, e-commerce and economic development.
These efforts over the years have been a model for other areas of the state when it comes to getting funding and organizing broadband extension efforts. It’s expensive. Another $1.5 billion will be necessary to complete broadband access to all parts of the state. But it is just as necessary as was electricity to access the modern world.